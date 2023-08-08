From breaking up the “House of Comfort” to an Oleander at the top of her game in the nightclub circuit, from welcoming the latest addition at the fair to saying goodbye to Sen. Jess Present, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Aug. 7 — Police raided the home of Martha Comfort after an anonymous phone caller declared “there’s going to be a murder there sure.” The line then went dead, so police responded. What they found was the farthest from murder, with three women and a number of men making merry. Most of the men and one of the women escaped when one officer entered, but the copper grabbed two women, three men and two jugs of moonshine from the dog house in the rear of the “House of Comfort.” Comfort furnished $1,000 bonds for her postponed case of conducting a disorderly house, and the other woman, Elizabeth Smith, was sentenced to six months in county jail. The men paid $50 bonds and were released.
Aug. 11 — Olean paid its last tribute to President Warren G. Harding with a most impressive memorial service at the Palace Theater, held at the same hour as the president’s funeral in Ohio. It was a service of the simplest order and all the more impressive because of its simplicity. Former Mayor N.V.V. Franchot served as chairman, offering short remarks before several religious speakers gave funeral addresses and Henry Hill on the organ led the attendees in “Nearer, My God to Thee.” Popular in his lifetime, the Harding administration’s legacy was tarnished by scandals shortly after his death and now he is considered by polled historians to be among the worst presidents in the nation’s history.
1948
Aug. 9 — Miss Nancy Donovan of Olean has reached the top of her profession as an entertainer in New York City. While having few formal music lessons, the Titian-tressed Irish miss has been well received by patrons of New York nightlife, with columnists extolling her performances. At the height of her career in the 1950s, Donovan performed around the world with the likes of Bob Hope, as well as on TV variety shows. She passed away March 14, 2003, in Hollywood, Fla., at the age of 79.
Aug. 10 — A heavily-armed posse is hunting for George Miketish of Gifford, Pa., wanted for murdering his wife, who is believed to be within a 20-square-mile area of Oswayo with a $500 bounty on his head. More than 100 law enforcement officers and residents of the section, many of them heavily armed, were bent on catching him, “dead or alive.” It is the largest manhunt to date in this area of the New York-Pennsylvania line, officials reported. He would eventually be captured and convicted.
1973
Aug. 9 — Visitors to the McKean County Fair clamored to see the newest attraction — a 3-hour-old calf named Barnstormer. The cow arrived Wednesday at the fair. While a little late for judging, the new cow attracted many visitors to ooh and ahh at the young animal already up on its feet. The new arrival upped the total of Brown Swiss on exhibit by the Irons farm near Smethport. Barnstormer was just one of the many animals setting a record for livestock entries at the exhibition.
Aug. 13 — Weekend burglaries of two business places are being investigated by Olean police with loss in one estimated at $12,000 (about $86,000 today). The large loss at Foss Bros., 317 Wayne St., came after a window was broken and 52 cases of cigarettes stolen. It’s believed a truck was used to move the large quantity of smokes from the site. Another burglary was reported at Bradley Builders, 237 Delaware Ave. The office was ransacked, and a mini-calculator valued at $100 was stolen.
1998
Aug. 7 — Tradition and legacy aren’t usually associated with a new restaurant, but D.J. Butchello, grandson of the late Guerino “Butch” Butchello, opened the Hall of Fame Cafe in the same building, at 920 N. Fourth St., where his grandfather opened his first restaurant back in 1938. Butchello rearranged and modernized the kitchen of the former Casa D’Roma, and made major changes to the dining area’s decor. Like his grandfather, a 1970 inductee of the city Hospitality Hall of Fame, the grandson will focus on Italian and American cuisine.
Aug. 10 — City leaders said the death of state Sen. Jess Present is a loss of not only a political ally, but of influence in Albany. “He was always the person who came across with funding and political support for us,” said Common Council President Paula Snyder, noting his help with funds for the water treatment plant and the Allegheny River Valley Trail. “Whenever he could help us, he did,” said former Mayor John Ash, adding that Present helped keep the Olean post office in its historic downtown location. “He’s been a fixture in local politics my entire adult life,” said former city attorney John Hart. “The region has been blessed by really exceptional elected state representation… this is a loss.”