From preventing forest fires to a packed county fair, from a smooth school year start to a tragic plane crash, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Sept. 6 — After a major earthquake killed at least 100,000 people in Japan, the Olean Red Cross will begin raising funds to help those affected. The local chapter is expected to raise $2,500 for the effort after new President Calvin Coolidge announced a push for $5 million in relief funds. The disaster has no parallel in modern history, greatly overshadowing the San Francisco earthquake of 1909. More than 100,000 people were killed in the earthquake and following firestorm, tsunami and mob violence against Koreans living in Japan.
Sept. 7 — With a string of wildfires in the Olean area, a fire observation tower will be built on Flat Iron Rock, in the hills south of Olean. It is hoped that by early detection, forest fires will be killed off when they are still small. It is believed the tower will allow detection of fires up to 15 miles away with strong binoculars. It will be the only fire tower in the state outside the Adirondacks and Catskills. Pennsylvania at the time had 70, the closest in Coudersport.
1948
Sept. 4 — A record crowd attracted by the firemen’s day program held in connection with Friday’s finale of the 106th Cattaraugus County Fair sent the total attendance figures well over the 20,000 mark for the four days — the largest attendance since 1939. A parade around the race track which brought more than 50 units wound up the fair program. Big draws were the purebred Irish dexter cattle and a highway safety exhibit featuring a reaction meter which measures quickness of response by drivers to road situations.
Sept. 7 — The Olean Oilers concluded their 1948 Pony League season with one win and three losses over the holiday season. The final standings put the Class D minor league affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers at seventh in the eight-team league. Saturday saw the Oilers blanked by Jamestown 13-0, while on Sunday Bradford took a 12-2 decision. A split on Labor Day saw the Oilers winning the afternoon game in Wellsville 6-3, tying for sixth place with Wellsville. However, rain halted a night game in Olean in the top of the sixth inning, reverting the score to the end of the fifth at 16-6. Olean paraded no less than five hurlers to the mound in the short game.
1973
Sept. 4 — The sign on the burgundy Rolls Royce reads “I’m delicate and expensive” — a sentiment shared by many of the 206 owners at the 11th annual Antique Car Meet at War Vets Park. More than 4,500 people came to look — but not touch — the classic machines in the hot, humid and hazy air. It took more than 40 judges to decide on the 25 classes of awards. While a 1923 Franklin earned the “Best in Show” award, the “Hard Luck” trophy went to the 1937 Ford entered by Frank Eberly of Hume which saw its fuel pump break and a tire blow out just outside of Olean.
Sept. 5 — Olean acting schools Superintendent Martin Welch was “unbelievably satisfied” with the opening of schools on Wednesday. The biggest change this year is the end of the double sessions at the high school with that facility now housing 1,615 students in grades 8-12. “That’s roughly 300 students more than we used to have in the building during the time prior to double sessions,” said acting Principal Louis Nicol. “And if there was any problem, it came in the fact we were trying to feed that many more students.” Seventh graders were moved to North Hill Elementary to help end the double sessions.
1998
Sept. 4 — St. Bonaventure University athletic teams will put some growl behind their performance this year with the wolf chosen as the new mascot. The university will retain the nickname “The Bonnies.” “The image of a wolf captures a feeling of competitiveness and aggressiveness, which are not only appropriate attributes for our mascot, but also speak to qualities in our students which suggest achievement and the perseverance to succeed,” said President Dr. Robert Wickenheiser. Athletics Director David Diles noted the legend of the Wolf of Gubbio, tamed by St. Francis of Assisi — founder of the order which hundreds of years later founded SBU. The mascot replaced the poorly-received Bona Fanatic, which replaced the Brown Indian in the early 1990s.
Sept. 8 — Five people died in a small plane crash in Centerville, in the northwestern corner of Allegany County. The plane went down around 7:45 p.m., according to 911 calls, and was believed to be carrying four adults and a child from Manchester, N.H., to Indiana. In 2000, the National Transportation Safety Board issued its final report indicating the probable cause of the accident was inadvertent flight into a thunderstorm causing the plane to break apart, with the pilot failing to use weather radar equipment and flying in excess of speed limitations.