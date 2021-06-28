From defining “Americanism” to Scouts helping Scouts, from saying goodbye to the Class of 1971 to breaking in Marine Midland Arena, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
June 28 — H.C. Furniss of Laurel Avenue, who claims that he has invented a perpetual motion machine, returned this morning from Washington where he spent the past week on business regarding his invention. He said he expects the final patent within six months and will work on his invention at 716 Bishop St. in order to bring it to market. Perpetual motion machines — a machine that can do work infinitely without an external energy source, thus eliminating the need for coal, oil or electricity — is impossible, as it violates the laws of thermodynamics. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office does not approve patents for such devices, as they are at best faulty or at worst a fraud.
July 2 — In an impassioned address on “Americanism,” the famed orator Williams Jenning Bryan kept Oleanders in rapt attention at the Havens Theatre. He said the title “ex-servicemember” was a misnomer, as the men are now continuing to serve their nation by returning to work and helping build a stronger nation. America, he said, is under more obligation to help the world than any other nation, as it had received more from the world than other nations — a stark contrast to the prevailing isolationist feelings following the Great War. He also called upon labor and management to set aside their differences in order to build the nation.
1946
June 28 — Wire walkers, acrobats, clowns and a spirited “Battle of the Bands” are just some of the dozen features to give the annual Fourth of July observance at Bradner Stadium a circus atmosphere. The famous Le Volo team of wire walkers, once headlined with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, and Olean’s own big-time clown Tommy Madden will head up a troupe of fun-makers. Fireworks from the Olean Post No. 530 American Legion will conclude the evening with fireworks.
June 29 — A group of Boy Scouts in Italy will have a better summer thanks to efforts from the troops of the Seneca Council. Gathered through the “Shirts off our Backs” campaign, local scouts collected hats, shirts, pants, stockings, handbooks and signal flags to be sent across the ocean to help rebuild the Scouting tradition in Italy. Italy had been a founding member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement in 1922, but the programs were curtailed by Benito Mussolini crushed the programs shortly thereafter in favor of pro-fascist youth groups.
1971
June 29 — Three papers were signed to transfer the Olean House to the Olean Housing Authority. The documents moved the upper three floors — the residential area — over to the control of the OHA as a low-income housing area, mostly for senior citizens. First floor tenants, however, will be seeing “business as usual.” At least one elderly couple planned to move into the 62-apartment structure that day.
June 30 — “A far out thanks to a far out class,” said Kenneth Van de Mark, retiring principal, following a standing ovation at the Olean High School commencement exercises. A firecracker exploded and cheers went up in the auditorium as Scott Barey, president of the class, led the 298-member class in switching of tassels after diplomas were awarded. Valedictorian Holl Baum said, “we can all cop out and hope and pretend that if we desert the world, the problems will desert it, too. Or we can take positive action to improve the world.”
1996
June 28 — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will get three outings in the brand new Marine Midland Arena in Buffalo this season. The first will be Nov. 30 as part of the Big 4 tournament, and the Bonnies will play Canisius. On Dec. 7, the team will return to face UB. The final, Dec. 17, will put the Brown and White up against the Penn State Nittany Lions. It will be the first three appearances in the stadium, which recently replaced the old War Memorial Auditorium — “The Aud” having hosted the Bonnies for decades of Buffalo action.
July 4 — Good weather is expected for the annual Independence Day festivities at Bradner Stadium. The Olean Police Dempsey Club’s “Set the Night to Music” program will feature pyrotechnics professionally choreographed to music and is set to run half an hour. The band “Reality Jones” will provide live entertainment until the main event.