From cracking down on vandals to buying the Oilers, from readying the library to keeping JCC downtown, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Sept. 11 — First step toward the halting of acts of vandalism against homes was taken by the Olean common council. A $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of any person guilty of besmearing or disfiguring dwellings and throwing stones against them will be paid by the city. Homes have been damaged and disfigured by daubing of bright paint and the breaking of windows in the last few months. Authorities are of the opinion that the trouble results from a strike of union craftsmen in the Pennsylvania Railroad shops.
Sept. 13 — Over 80 spirited county residents, including 40 Oleanders, asked the Cattaraugus County board of supervisors in Little Valley to keep the principal roads open next winter. The roads from Yorkshire Corners to Olean (today’s Route 16), the roads from Portville to Olean and Salamanca (Route 417), Maplehurst to Cuba (Route 446), Salamanca to Gowanda (Route 353) and and Salamanca to Great Valley and Ellicottville (Route 219) were among the routes discussed. At the time, the roads were not owned by the state. Chairman Henry Zimmerman of Olean presented a resolution for $10,000 in equipment and labor to help keep the roads passable amid snowfall and muddy conditions.
1948
Sept. 14 — A manhunt is underway in Virginia and North Carolina for the killer of Lean Robinson, a Scio widow. Her body was discovered by her son yesterday, and her car was also reported missing. Shortly thereafter, the car was found abandoned in the woods of Greene County, Virginia. Being sought is Mauris Holshouser, 26, of North Carolina, due to his billfold being found at the foot of Robinson’s bed. He was described as a handyman who had worked on area farms in recent weeks before going missing. He would later be captured, admit to the crime, and be sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder.
Sept. 15 — After an out-of-town bid on the Olean Oilers, a collection of local businessmen have bought the team. “We have purchased the franchise to make sure it will remain in Olean,” said Olean Chamber of Commerce President James Whitman, adding the team will sell shares to members of the community. “We want the club to be owned by as many Oiler followers as possible.” The sale came a week after the team finished in seventh of eight places in the Pony League season.
1973
Sept. 14 — While Olean’s new library is lacking a few final touches, the new building is receiving favorable reviews. The one-story, air conditioned and spacious new library on Laurens Street, built partly from the shell of the former Loblaws grocery store, was completed in just a year. The facility will help those who can’t climb stairs by being on one level unlike the old library, soon to be known as The Old Library. The facility boasts a meeting room for groups and cultural activities, a projection room for showing films, an art gallery, and a safe area for children’s story hours. The official opening is Sept. 21.
Sept. 17 — A crowd of 1,150 filled the Olean Armory almost to capacity Saturday night for the 39th annual Policemen’s Ball. Chairman James Connelly said the number was roughly equal to last year, and he credited the Western Dynamics’ music with helping to fill the armory for the third successive year. The funds raised by the Dempsey Club from the event will be used to fund the annual Fourth of July fireworks in Bradner Stadium, Christmas baskets for families in need, and other charitable activities.
1998
Sept. 14 — As the drama of who to start at quarterback continues for the Buffalo Bills, locals lament a rough weekend on the road in Miami. For the second straight Sunday, the defense played well enough to win, but a potential game-winning final possession ended the game with a loss. Poor clock management with 1:53 on the clock and 80 yards to go led to just five snaps for 25 yards. The Bills totaled just 187 yards on offense — up 110 from the week before — and quarterback Rob Johnson was sacked eight times. The team would fall in the Wild Card round of the playoffs that December.
Sept. 16 — Jamestown Community College will stay in Olean’s downtown, the board of trustees voted, and a $31 million plan is now in the works. The expansion would lead to over 112,000 additional square feet, the demolition of over 20 homes and business structures, and the closing of East Sullivan and North Barry streets. “This is a remarkable project and I am absolutely enthused by the potential it has,” JCC President Gregory DeCinque said. “Community synergy was the key that made the downtown site the best option, and it is that synergy that will sustain the campus for many years to come.”