From a quick save by the railroad to a parade of elephants, from a controversial purchase to Olean wishing it was an Oscar Mayer Hot Dog, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
June 20 — A keen eye of a Pennsylvania Railroad engineer was responsible for the speedily stopping of a big train to save a boy’s life on the East Olean bridge. The engineer saw the youngster fall as he was crossing the bridge, and he quickly threw the brakes on the train. The train came to a stop within four feet of the little fellow, who, frightened at the coming train, had been unable to get across the bridge. He had grasped the end of a tie, where he was saved by the railroad men.
June 21 — An effort to lure former pro pitcher Scott Perry from Hornell has backfired for Olean All-Stars manager Dave Luntz to the point where Hornell — on the schedule to play in Olean several times this season — are now refusing to play Olean ever again. Noting the weakness of the Olean squad, Hornell business manager Lieb said it isn’t worth the team’s time to play such a squad as the fan’s of the Maple City “don’t care a rap about seeing Olean play, at least the present Olean team.”
1947
June 20 — Elephants, camels and zebras were among the critters from the corners of the earth trouped through Olean’s downtown this morning as animals and equipment from the Dailey Bros. Five-Ring Circus were unloaded and moved to the showgrounds at Jaekle Bros. on Main Street. Fans followed the caravan from the railroad yards, where 35 double-length cars occupied several sidings. The 25 elephants doubled as construction equipment, helping put up heavy poles, push wagons into position and performing many other tasks.
June 24 — Glittering predictions of the future and a proud survey of the past accompanied the 246 graduates who crossed the stage in ceremonies at Olean High School. The class prophecy was cleverly presented as a radio broadcast of 1960 while Arthur Hornburg read the carefully-drawn class will.
1972
June 22 — Overruling the opposition of more than 270 people at the Olean school board meeting, officials voted to purchase the $350,000 Thatcher Glass Co. site on Wayne Street days before an option to purchase expired with the then-owner declining to extend it again. The vote came after three failed attempts at getting the public on board with a capital project to build a new high school on the site. Along with calls of being “clowns,” a resident served Board President Donald Bergreen with an order to show cause for the purchase. Today, the site is home to Olean Intermediate Middle School.
June 26 — The region reels from the effects of Hurricane Agnes, with the paper resuming publication after missing two issues due to an evacuation order. While the city south of the Allegheny River saw severe damage, the rest of the city came within inches of annihilation but for the flood control dike system. Portville officials abandoned the southern end of the village to build a makeshift dike to protect the business district, while a recently-completed dike system in Salamanca proved ineffective against the torrents. Half of Jones Memorial Hospital was washed into the Genesee River at Wellsville, while six were reported dead in Belmont.
1997
June 20 — Originally lukewarm on the idea, Rep. Amo Houghton announced he would sign on to a bipartisan, bicameral bill to change the Southern Tier Expressway from Route 17 to Interstate 86. Originally, local leaders were optimistic that at some point in the next 25 years the changeover would happen, but the news was greeted with great fanfare. The news came on the heels of a state DOT announcement that $18 million would be used to fix up the road from Angelica to Hornell, and other projects are being eyed to bring the road to Interstate standards.
June 26 — The world-famous Oscar Meyer Weinermobile makes a trip to Olean. Stopping at Ried’s Food Barn in South Olean, the vehicle driven by Hot Dogger Erin Dermody set up shop for the day. Rolling along nationwide since 1936, the 27-foot motorhome-turned-product placement was then on a quest to find youths to sing the famous jingle for a new ad campaign.