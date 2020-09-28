From getting through Ellis Island to Olean to one last war drive, from helping get POWs freed to not looking far for a bomb threat caller, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Sept. 28 — One was too young and the other too old for admittance into this country, Ellis Island officials decided. But Chris Papas, owner of the Palace of Sweets and Kandy Kitchen in this city, with the assistance of Madeline Boone of Jay Street — with about 12 minutes to do the job — forced down the bar and his nephew and cousin are now in this city. Stavios Raftopoulos, 13, is now a student of School No. 10 on West Henley Street with the intention of becoming a good American citizen. Avangelos Stamboulos, 61, will visit for six months before returning to Greece.
Sept. 30 — Impressive services were held for Ambrose Harvey yesterday in a long procession. Dozens of cars joined the procession from the Methodist Episcopal Church on Ninth Street to Mount View Cemetery. Harvey, who was killed in France during the Great War, is the second of Olean’s war dead to be repatriated and given a funeral at home. Others, however, remain buried in cemeteries in Western Europe to this day.
1945
Sept. 28 — The final collection of tin cans in Olean will be coming up in October, said Robert Conkling Jr., chairman of the Olean Salvage for Victory Committee. At least six city trucks will be available for hauling away the flattened cans, city officials reported. Millions of pounds of metal, paper, cloth and other materials were recycled during the war for making munitions, with steel and other metals being particularly helpful to the war effort. Less of a focus would be put on household recycling for the next few decades until concerns over the environment, not war, would be the primary motivator.
Sept. 29 — The Olean Huskies steamrolled their way to a 25-0 win over Salamanca in an evening game at Bradner Stadium — the first game in two years, due to the war. Captain Chuck Karuch, a blocking left halfback, and Tiger Donovan at fullback played stellar games for Olean. Salamanca only came close to scoring ones, in the middle of the third quarter, but strong defense kept the visiting squad out of the end zone. Passing was limited during the game, with the backs making most of the advances.
1970
Sept. 28 — In her first act of office, Mary Cottone, head of the national VFW Auxiliary, began working to get POWs freed in North Vietnam. “Her first official act on returning to Olean,” said U.S. Rep. James Hastings, “was to launch a massive petition-signing campaign aimed at mustering national public support to obtain the release of our captive servicemen, some of whom have been prisoners longer than any American in any war.” It is believed that 1,400 POWs remain in captivity, he said, and North Vietnam has failed to live up to the Geneva Convention, which the country signed in 1957. Almost 600 would be returned in 1973, but 2,500 more are still listed as missing in action or presumed taken prisoner.
Sept. 30 — Starting tomorrow, the maximum speed limit on most highways will be 55 mph, a 5 mph increase. The news comes to the joy of many car owners, who note that cars nowadays are more powerful than in decades gone by and it is too hard to keep many at 50 mph, and even harder to adjust to after coming off of freeways. Some drivers also call for increased enforcement against minimum speed violators, with many tortoise-type drivers reported on Route 17 between Olean and Portville causing drivers to take otherwise-untaken passing chances.
1995
Sept. 28 — A $7 million plan to expand Dexter Electronic Materials should increase production by 35%, company officials report. The expansion at the plant, which employs around 300 in the North Olean neighborhood, “has been underway the past couple of months,” said plant manager Dr. Barry Jordan, with more workers to be hired. “Already this year, we’ve added over a dozen new production workers.” Despite the upgrades, future owner Henkel would close the plant in 2008. Today, it is operated by SolEpoxy.
Sept. 28 — An inmate at the Allegany County Jail is in hot water after authorities received a bomb threat at the facility. While no bomb was found, Allegany County Sheriff Larry Scholes found tracking down the caller was simple it was a collect call, believed placed by a 21-year-old inmate. The call was believed to be intended for Hornell police, but the caller made a mistake with the number and instead called a resident, who then contacted law enforcement. The call caused an evacuation of the jail, then on the top floor of the county office building, as well as the attached county courthouse, for several hours while the campus was searched twice.