From an animal murder mystery in Boardmanville to shipping in Army barracks to house Olean’s vets, from cleaning up the region on Earth Day to tempers flaring over the Angelica landfill, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
April 22 — Dogs, cats, chickens and birds are dying off in the Boardmanville area, as residents report that the domestic pets and poultry are dying in large numbers, and the bodies of little birds are almost thick in some parts. A lone skunk has also died. Some poison is being placed so that pets and other animals and birds will get it, it is believed. And it is being done maliciously, for the chickens that have been lost died in their own yards. Residents report every effort will be made to catch the killer, and maybe he will be punished by law. And they repeated “maybe.”
April 25 — The City Hotel, formerly the Hagan House, at 613 N. Union St., was practically destroyed by fire this morning. The walls are standing, but the roof and interior are gone. The city firemen had a three hours’ battle, but they were unable to save the place. The origin remains a mystery. Although the flames were discovered by Capt. James Brown of Chemical Company No. 3 and other firefighters arrived in seconds, flames were already bursting from the top floor windows and burning in all the partitions — the building was a furnace. The hotel was not all a good hotel should be, according to complaints from neighbors.
1946
April 20 — Some of the emergency veterans housing units are ready for moving now to Olean and foundations are being prepared, said Mayor Thomas Gustafson. An engineer from Fort Niagara has come to speed erection of the housing project. The barracks are coming from Fort Ontario at Oswego — barracks which most previously housed the only refugee camp in the U.S. for mainly Jewish survivors of the Holocaust — and will be shipped on flatbed trucks. They will occupy the property west of Front Street and north of the Pennsylvania Railroad viaduct. Eight structures — for 51 units — are planned for Olean.
April 23 — Sunny skies greeted Greg Mulleavy and 18 prospective Olean Oilers as they held their first regular workout of the season at Bradner Stadium. Manager Mulleavy is noncommittal as to his starting lineup, hoping to watch the men before making his choices. Nine candidates for the pitching staff were on hand, and it is expected that several other candidates will arrive as they are sent down from higher classification clubs in the Dodgers’ farm system in the near future.
1971
April 19 — The multi-stop flights that make Olean commercial air service work are in doubt if a planned merger between Mohawk Airlines and Allegheny Airlines wins approval. While the new airline would allow blanket service across the entire Eastern Seaboard, backwoods junction stops are likely to create a Penn Central Railroad (then in bankruptcy)-scale business blunder, officials reported. Olean’s commercial air service would end less than a year after the merger, and Allegheny Airlines would later become US Airways and is now part of American Airlines.
April 23 — A 22-mile Earth Day netted almost $170 for charity — much of it from picking up returnable beverage containers. “Pepsi and Genesee appear to be the most popular drinks along Route 16,” said one participant of the marathon-length cleanup effort. Twenty bags of litter were collected by the participants who finished the trek, an Alfred State College effort to support the families of disadvantaged migrant farm workers.
1996
April 20 — Late-night TV ads for “Feed the Children” have motivated Cuba’s Nancy White to pitch in. “I watched this program and after seeing those kids I’d almost cry,” she said, knowing through her work with the local Fresh Air Fund the needs of many people. A silent auction with donations from hundreds of businesses has been set up, with the goal to raise enough money to buy a tractor-trailer worth of food for those in need. “We’ve got a lot of items, toys, clothing, savings bonds and gift certificates for the auction” from businesses from Olean to Rushford to Wellsville.
April 24 — Despite a crowd of 400 urging them to vote no, the Angelica Town Board approved a change to local law that would allow the construction of the Hyland Facility Associates ash landfill in the town. Concerned Citizens of Allegany County threatened to sue over the decision, as did board member Sheila Grastorf, who abstained from the vote due to not getting the documents just hours before without enough time to review them. Tempers flared during the meeting. Plainclothes Allegany County Sheriff’s deputies had to break up shoving matches between board members and opponents. Threats were also received against another town board member who voted yes, with state police keeping his home under surveillance overnight.