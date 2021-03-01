From the first robin of spring to new highways for the region, from waiting for THAT call for the NIT to picking candidates for president, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
March 1 — The first robin redbreast that has come to stay was spotted by Charles Ordway yesterday. Spring is surely here, Mr. Ordway said, for the bird is a Merry Singer, one that has its northern home in the Ordway yard. The Merry Singer is widely known in South Clinton Street, and the general belief that springlike weather is now due. The bird never comes from the Sunny Southland until the eve of spring, it was told.
March 6 — The finishing touches are today being put upon Kickum’s Gem Theatre on West State Street, which will open next week. The new house, the construction of which was begun last September, is now complete save for the marquee. The front of the new theatre is very attractive with its cherub’s heads and big electrical sign. The house is of steel, concrete and brick, absolutely fireproof, and equipped with eight exits and fire escape so that it can be emptied of people in a minute and a half. The theatre will seat 500, including 170 in the balcony. The opening picture will be Cecil B. Demilles’ “Forbidden Fruit.”
1946
March 1 — State officials plan to spend more than $1.6 million to build new highways in Cattaraugus County. Officials said the largest of the projects will be a four-lane improved highway between Olean and Hinsdale. The $1 million project (more than $14 million today) will start just north of the Erie Railroad bridge at the city limits and run to Scott’s Corners north of Hinsdale. A new two-lane highway will also be built between Olean and Knapp Creek, and a similar highway is planned between Portville and the Allegany County line. These road remain in similar configurations to this day.
March 5 — The Friedsam Memorial Library at St. Bonaventure College has doubled the number of volumes in its collection in the last eight years, said librarian the Rev. Irenaeus Herscher. In those eight year since it was founded, the library grew from around 40,000 volumes to over 78,000 volumes. The college has also participated in a program to photograph every page of every book printed in England from the introduction of the printing press in 1475 to 1620. More than 1 million pages are on microfilm at the library thanks to the effort — many of which have since been destroyed as the originals were in London during the Blitz.
1971
March 3 — St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Larry Weise was out eating a hot dog when THAT call came Tuesday. But it was a tense morning at the athletic office, with secretary Jeanne Stady taking dozens of calls from virtually everyone asking if the Bonnies would make the NIT this season. The call came in at 11:52 a.m., with Stady hunting down Weise to accept the call from Ben Carnevale, NYU athletic director and NIT selection committee chairman. Suddenly, the office was filled with players, priests, students and others celebrating the news with reporters from the Times Herald. Then came another call — Carnevale, after originally giving the OK for the news to be made public, recalled the information for a later announcement. Cat out of the bag and angry at the reversal, Weise went home to finish his hot dogs.
March 5 — The March lion roared and Western New York felt his fury in the wake of a two-day storm that dumped 22 inches on Cattaraugus County. Several miles of Route 242 near Machias were closed due to the storm, along with five other county roads across the area. A Times Herald truck was buried in snow near Farmersville due to wind gusts, and driver Greg Benjamin had to be taken by snowmobile to a nearby farmhouse for the night. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, even in a seven-car pileup of autos on Route 16 near Yorkshire.
1996
March 3 — While the big men got all the press beforehand, Senior guard Jay Wilson was behind the wheel as No. 2 seed Olean High dominated the Lackawanna Steelers at the Niagara Falls Convention Center for hold on to the Section 6 Class B-2 title. The Huskies’s 5-7 guard scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out 11 assists to earn the MVP title. “I was confident I could drive on my guy,” he said, leading the team to a 64-48 win. “I just tried to get the shot up high enough because I knew their big guys would be coming after it.”
March 6 — Local Republican voters say they will keep supporting candidates like Pat Buchanan and Steve Forbes against Sen. Bob Dole for president, even after Dole dominated in the Junior Tuesday contests. Margaret Glenny, a delegate for Buchanan from Wellsville, said she supports her man because of his position as a Washington outsider and efforts by the Dole campaign to cut out challengers in New York. “If Bob Dole wins the nomination, everyone knows he’ll owe a lot to (NY Gov.) George Pataki and (Sen.) Al D’Amato.” However, state Assemblywoman Pat McGee, a delegate for Dole, said, “This is the Bob Dole who is a tremendous leader, and he’s showing his leadership,” she said, believing that handlers are “finally going to let Bob Dole be Bob Dole, and it’s about time.”