From contention over park names to tragedy at a carnival, from packing the Fair to rocking Bradner Stadium, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
July 25 — The name of the North End park was formally designated by the common council as Johnson Park. The park had been named Boardman Park by the park commission, but the mayor declared that the council alone had the right to name parks, including the “practically worthless” strip donated by Mrs. Bradner during the flood control project. A petition by the Christopher Columbus Lodge of the Sons of Italy asked the park be named after the Italian explorer, but the decision was made to name it after the late James Johnson, who had left almost his entire fortune to be used for caring for the needy sick. Today, the park is again known as Boardman Park. Also named at the meeting were the public grounds now known as Oak Hill and Lincoln parks, which now formally carry those titles.
July 26 — A.H. Meade, 78, and a Civil War veteran of Friendship, suffered the loss of both hands, blown off late yesterday afternoon, by a premature explosion of dynamite. Meade, it was reported, thought the fuse had gone out and while holding it in his hands, investigating, it exploded. He walked half a mile to a nearby farmhouse and asked to be taken home. He was taken to the Cuba hospital, where it was necessary to amputate all the fingers and thumbs on both hands.
1948
July 26 — Two people were hurt during a fireworks display at the Westons Mills Fire Department carnival on East State Road. A steel mortar, used in discharging an aerial display shell, apparently blew up and hospitalized Marcella Dennis of Portville. She was recovering the next morning at St. Francis Hospital. The explosion, during a display being watched by about 150 people, blew a hole in the ground six feet wide and over a foot deep, deputies reported. Fortunately, Dennis had just handed her seven-month-old child to her husband right before the explosion. A preteen boy was also injured after a falling ember hit near his eye during the display, but he was not hospitalized.
July 27 — A major upgrade is on the way for telecommunications in Hinsdale, the New York Telephone Co. reported. Starting in September, Hinsdale callers will ditch the crank to summon the operator for each call, replacing it with a dialing system. Party lines will remain as an option for those of the 145 affected customers who want them, but William Bell, local manager for the phone company, said similar systems in other small communities have been well received across Upstate New York.
1973
July 28 — The new $1 million South First Street bridge in Allegany opened to traffic, and the old circa 1904 truss bridge next to it will soon be demolished. The bridge, a county project, was dedicated July 12 but opening was delayed because the approaches were not complete. The 400-foot structure, with a 25-foot deck and walkway, can safely handle 20-ton vehicles.
July 30 — Warm, sunny skies drew a record 12,148 people to the 131st Cattaraugus County Fair. The figure was almost 20% more than the 1972 opening, and more than 1,300 tickets for the grandstand were purchased. Even a freak evening storm that knocked over power lines near the barbecue area did not stop the festivities, nor did flooding of the animal barns on Saturday. The annual firemen’s parade drew 30 marching units to the grandstand, with Allegany Central School Band winning first place in the school division.
1998
July 24 — After 30 years of discussions and planning, the newly formed Greater Ellicottville Small Business Alliance will begin meeting to coordinate opposition to the proposed Route 219 expressway expansion. Much of the focus is on the short-term impacts on local business, while others are concerned about missing the potential business from bypassing traffic. Under existing plans, options for the project included a four-lane freeway from Springville to Salamanca; upgrading the existing road to four lanes with a bypass around Ellicottville to get truck and through traffic off the village’s Main Street; and no changes.
July 27 — A packed house rocked out at Bradner Stadium, with national touring acts taking the stage. The Fabulous Thunderbirds opened the show, followed by the Southern rock icons The Marshall Tucker Band. Little Feat closed the concert well past nightfall. The Marshall Tucker Band would return to the stadium again in 2009.