From keeping an eye on a terrible disease to getting ready for holiday shopping, from fighting for airport funds to fixing up downtown, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Nov. 30 — Fighting a major public health threat, members of the Olean Anti-Tuberculosis Society note that testing is the key to keeping the lung disease at bay. Testing 150 people in the last year, 59 cases were found to be positive, with treatments ranging from observation to going to the Rocky Crest Sanitorium for treatment. In addition, the agency is educating medical professionals and the public on the disease, furnishing milk to the ill-nourished and anaemic children in public schools, and providing comfort and cheer with gifts to those in isolation.
Dec. 1 — Two new records were made by police in November. One will give the impression that the city is growing better, and the other that the city is growing worse. Police made 58 arrests in the month, the low mark of the year. But 14 were held for the grand jury — felony cases — the high mark of the year. Charges for which prisoners were held were kidnapping, grand larceny, assault and burglary. Crime seems to have decreased due to less booze flowing through the city thanks to Prohibition.
1945
Dec. 3 — As war crimes trials begin around the globe, an Oleander has a front-row seat. Lt. Edmund Sermak writes home that he was chosen to attend the trial of Japanese Gen. Tomoyuki Yamashita, “The Tiger of Malay.” Men under his command killed more than 100,000 Filipino civilians in the Manila Massacre, and today command responsibility — that a commander whose subordinates commit war crimes and does nothing to discover or punish those responsible can be held criminally liable — is sometimes referred to as the Yamashita standard. “No matter how one may have wished it, his equanimity was not at all disturbed,” Sermak wrote, noting that even as witnesses told the tales of the slaughter, “Yamashita behaved like the Hollywood example of a Japanese prototype.”
Dec. 4 — The annual Christmas buying guide lays out some of the hot sellers for Christmas 1945. A Sheaffer pen and pencil set from Palmquist Jewelers; skunk or leopard fur coats at N.L. Kaplan; bedroom sets from Jay’s Furniture and Victory Bonds are recommended for adults. Famous Kewpie dolls and ice skates are recommended for girls at A.E. Ewing Co., while roller skates and scooters that scoot are available for the boys at the B.F. Goodrich tire store.
1970
Dec. 2 — “We were mobbed,” an aide at the Allegany County Department of Health said after a line 300 yards long formed in Belmont for free rabies vaccinations for pets. A total of 1,380 dogs were inoculated at the clinic at the Belmont fire hall, officials reported. The clinic complied with a recent state Health Department order requiring all dogs over six months of age to be inoculated against rabies before being licensed by municipal clerks. The county remains under the order, as it is common in such rural-agricultural subdivisions. Later, the order would be made law for all dogs in the state and the vaccinations would be responsible for virtually eliminating rabies from domestic animals.
Dec. 3 — Cattaraugus County legislators narrowly cut $15,000 from the 1971 budget to aid the Olean airport. Opponents claimed that Mohawk Airlines was decreasing commercial flights and would likely pull out eventually, with Howard Preston of Cattaraugus calling on Olean’s industrialists to foot the bill. After a 14-10 vote to cut, Olean’s legislators attempted to retaliate by targeting $6,000 to help pay for two students’ medical school in the hope of possibly attracting some future doctors to Salamanca. “I don’t see why Salamanca needs county help in attracting doctors,” said Vincent Letro of Olean, noting similar plans in other counties had failed. However, those funds were approved, 14-10.
1995
Dec. 1 — Seven people have been indicted for second-degree murder in the 1994 beating death of Kevin King, sources told the Times Herald, following a state investigation into the case. King died Oct. 23, 1994, after he and two friends were involved in a fight with 10 others outside of an East Olean restaurant, with witnesses reported seeing five people kicking King repeatedly in the chest moments before his death. Following the decision to not indict anyone in the death, hundreds protested and called for an outside investigation. The state attorney general’s office then picked up the probe and ordered an exhumation and new autopsy, finding King died of blunt force trauma and cardiac arrhythmia.
Dec. 3 — Developer Jeff Simms said the city needs to commit to getting downtown revitalized. “We’re at a point in time for the downtown where we have to do something,” he said, noting a shift to the city’s West End for retail chains needs to be reversed. Officials hope that a plan for a business improvement district, with its own taxing authority, would generate tens of thousands for upgrades to the area, while costing property owners maybe $300 a year for all the benefits. Other upgrades are also planned, such as closing off North Barry Street at Jamestown Community College, promoting theater and arts infrastructure, and expanding the farmer’s market.