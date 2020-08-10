From unfounded panic over thin ice to “WAR IN PACIFIC OVER!,” from a roof for those in need to a chance to save the Palace, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Aug. 11 — Rumors that Olean was threatened with a shortage of ice because the plant of the Dotterweich company had been crippled by an accident were laid to rest by the company. “We had a minor accident, but the trouble has been removed and we are now doing business the same as usual.” The only other ice manufacturer in the city is the Olean Brewing Co. — and accident at either for any length of time would lead to a crippling shortage. While electric refrigerators were available, they would not become common until the late 1920s into the early 1930 — meaning homeowners who wanted to keep food for more than a day had to have daily deliveries from the ice man.
Aug. 13 — Hoping to help their brethren back in the old country, the nucleus of the Irish Liberty Loan drive was formed last night at a mass meeting of locals at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Police Justice Dennis Keating was named as chairman of the effort, with locals hoping to collect money for bonds to help fund the guerilla war being fought by the Irish against British rule over the island. The funds would be put in the name of Eamon de Valera, the leader of Sinn Fein and future president of Ireland.
1945
Aug. 10 — Olean is known around the world thanks to the many efforts of its industry during the war, which appears to be days or even hours from ending. Glassware and gears, tiles and tubes all bear the label “Made in Olean, N.Y.” Soldiers in foxholes and the schoolboy whittling lazily on holiday wield knives fashioned and tempered and ground in the belt elbow of the Allegheny. But businesses look forward to shifting back to peacetime production. Olean’s Fibre Forming Corp. hopes to never again make casings for atomic bombs, instead switching to arm rests for the motor car industry.
Aug. 15 — “WAR IN PACIFIC OVER!” reads the bold banner headline on the Olean Times Herald. To the blast of auto horns, the wail of the air raid siren, the toot of noisemakers and the throwing of confetti, peace returned to Olean. In less than 20 minutes after the word flashed from Washington, Union Street was packed with a crowd not seen since Nov. 11, 1918 — the end of the last great World War. Children bash garbage can lids as cymbals and church bells ring constantly as city officials gather on the steps of city hall to watch the impromptu parade.
1970
Aug. 11 — Construction is expected to start within 10 days on $2 million worth of low rent housing for Olean families as the Olean Housing Authority signs off on contracts with Orleans Co. of Cleveland. All told, 103 new units should be open within the next year. The projects include 52 units being constructed at Seneca Avenue, Prince and Alder streets; plus 51 more on North 15th Street north of Sullivan Street. Work is expected to begin later this month, as well, on 143 units at the Olean House hotel and 81 units at two other sites in the city. Today, those sites continue to be operated by the OHA.
Aug. 14 — The Bradford Club, a Main Street landmark for 90 years, is no more after demolition crews cleared the rubble from the once-proud Victorian building. Originally the home of the National Transit Company’s pipelines division, it was the place in the 1880s to ship off “black gold” purchased at the Oil Exchange next door. The Bradford Club bought the site in 1918 for a clubhouse. However, by the late 1960s too much work was needed. The Bradford National Bank plans to use the land for a parking lot — the bank is now PNC Bank.
1995
Aug. 10 — City Urban Renewal Agency officials say they are in talks to take over the Palace Theatre for eventual renovation. The owners, the Bordonaro family, said they are considering gifting the circa 1917 theatre to the city. The 1,200-seat theatre was once the core of downtown entertainment. The Cattaraugus Economic Development Zone Corp. two years prior had conducted a $50,000 study of the block, noting that the building could be totally restored as a theater or turned into a civic center. Alas, rehabilitation was not to be. The property would eventually be leveled for a chain pharmacy less than five years later.
Aug. 13 — Rita Larson, a Madison Avenue advertising agency secretary 50 years ago, remembers the enthusiasm of New Yorkers on V-J Day thanks, in part, to a photograph. In an image resembling “V-J Day in Times Square” by Alfred Eisenstaedt, Rita’s sister Mary Joseph snapped a photo of Rita and her soon-to-be husband Leslie kissing as the city celebrated the end of the war. All three had been out to lunch when the news of the surrender was heard. “People were running in the streets. Everybody was kissing everybody in Times Square,” Rita said, noting most of the day was a blur. Leslie died in 1993. Rita passed away in 2013.