From the end of the largest rail strike to a good lunch for 17 cents thanks to Uncle Sam, from new homes for Agnes victims to a friendly football wager, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Aug. 29 — Pennsylvania Railroad officials are claiming sabotage after a train struck an out-of-place switch near the Corliss Carbon plant at Bradford, sending a shock through the entire passenger train. The train crew reported a piece of iron was wedged into the switch frog — the railroad claims it was intentional amid the Great Railroad Strike of 1922, while striking workers claim it was accidental. Meanwhile, a minor riot at the AD Tower in Olean saw 40 men, women and children throwing stones at 25 strikebreakers leaving the Olean shops. Hurrying aboard trains to take them to Buffalo, the incident was over before police arrived.
Sept. 1 — Local labor leaders are in shock after U.S. Attorney General Harry Daugherty sought an injunction to effectively end the striking ability of railroad shop workers. Not only did it ban demonstrations, throwing stones at strikebreakers, but even calling railroad employees names. Today, the order is seen as a blatant violation of First Amendment rights. Daugherty would be out of a job in a year and a half after two federal corruption investigations.
1947
Aug. 29 — Paul Herrick, an Olean native-turned-Hollywood songwriter, returned home for the first time in 14 years. Writer of 35 popular pieces of music, his newest songs “When the White Roses Bloom” will be sung by Gene Autry in a forthcoming motion picture. Dennis Day will sing “Ya Shure, You Betcha” on his new program next month, and will then be aired on the first Jack Benny show of the fall season. The Ink Spots also recently recorded another Herrick song, “Can You Look Me in the Eyes?” Noting that getting 10 songs published in the last year was a pretty fair piece of work, “But then,” he said, “I had been saving them up while I was in the Army.”
Sept. 4 — How would you like to get a bowl of corn soup, a dish of macaroni, a pineapple salad, a glass of milk, a peanut butter sandwich and ice cream — all for 17 cents? That’s the lunch an Olean High School student could get today as the cafeteria opened for the fall and winter term with a federal subsidy. The school will get between $1,800 and $2,000 a month to subsidize meals for students, Superintendent Donald Keagle said, noting that with the small charge for students and the subsidy, there need be no budget allocation to purchase food for the year. Food costs have gone up, though, so new prices for a la carte items include 10 cents for a hot dog, four cents for spinach, and six cents for custard pudding, cake or ice cream.
1972
Sept. 1 — A $1 million-plus, federally subsidized housing project is being planned for flood victims in Olean. The project, with city, state and federal cooperation, will provide 50-75 “middle income” homes along Martha Avenue, turning a 20-acre tract into an owner-occupied subdivision with low interest rates. Hurricane Agnes flood victims will be given first priority, and are expected to take all the units which become available.
Sept. 2 — Another million in federal revitalization funding is pending for Olean, a small handful of attendees of the annual city Urban Renewal Agency public hearing. The city’s $174,000 in planned off-street parking will constitute the city’s share of the funds. It is expected the funds will help with purchasing 12 properties in “Block 8” north of the W.T. Grant store to be developed into a downtown shopping mall. A “certain downtown retailer” has indicated interest in becoming the anchor store for the future downtown mall, officials noted.
1997
Sept. 3 — In a fit of nostalgia for the days when losing mayors would push winning mayors across the gridiron in a wheelbarrow, the Bradford (Pa.) city council has challenged the Olean Common Council to a friendly wager over the 100th meeting of the Bradford Owls and Olean Huskies football teams. Depending on who wins, the Olean aldermen may show up at their next meeting wearing Bradford Owls baseball hats and T-shirts, or Bradford council members may attend their next meeting decked out in gear featuring the Huskies’ logo. The game is set for the biggest stage in the region — Rich Stadium.
Sept. 4 — Olean native Dave Cummings received the Golden Lindbergh Award — the best-of-show award at the world-famous Oshkosh Experimental Aircraft Association air show — for the vintage Howard 500 executive airplane he restored. The plane, owned by a Northwest hotel company, was a replacement for an aging aircraft Cummings had been responsible for flying. His boss, a fan of vintage aircraft, OK’d Cummings’ effort to find, acquire and restore the Howard — one of just 22 built, and one of six then in existence. In 1995, he rescued the plane after sitting unflown for 13 years in the Mojave Desert. He managed to get it airborne, but it took two years to get it back into shape for the corporate sector.