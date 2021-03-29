From sweet gains from sour crime to a small world for two Oleanders, from a strong finish for the Bonnies to the end of a dining era on North Union, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
March 30 — Candy is the bait that attracts burglars to the wholesale house of Vaughn-Ryan company. For the fourth time in a year, Mr. Ryan said his firm was burglarized. It was impossible to tell the amount stolen, as the warehouse is filled with small boxes of sweets. Entrance was gained by climbing onto the garage roof and busting a window as a train rolled by to cover the noise. Footprints in the snow indicated two men, and it is believed the burglars made off with their sweet loot in an automobile.
March 31 — A St. Bonaventure boy has been made a bishop. The Rev. Francis Tief, a priest ordained in 1908 after study at St. Bonaventure College, was invested with the crozier and other symbols of his office by his predecessor, Bishop Thomas Lillis. At age 39, Tief is the youngest Cathloic clergy of his rank in the nation. He held the post for 17 years before retiring to his native Port Chester, N.Y., and serving the next 27 years as a parish priest before his 1965 death.
1946
March 29 — It’s a small world for two Oleanders. Fresh off the boat, Mary Gelder of North Third Street was settling into her new job — stocking a Red Cross canteen in Seoul, Korea — as announcements over the speaker telling the names and hometowns of the Red Cross workers during an entertainment event for soldiers. Hearing Gelder’s hometown, a man came over and introduced himself — Pfc. Kenneth Hanigan of Olean’s Riverside Drive. Hanigan also reported he spent several days with Cpl. James Guthridge of Du Bois, Pa. Korea at the time was divided between a Soviet-occupied north and a U.S. occupied south following World War II.
March 30 — The Olean Chamber of Commerce will begin the most extensive industrial survey in the area within the next few days. The survey, including questionnaires, will seek information from the companies and industries in the city on their history, current work, and future plans. “This is necessary because industries, either new or already established, appreciate a complete picture of other industries already located in a territory in which they plan to establish plants,” said Roland Stowe, executive secretary of the Chamber. Looking for new sites, companies are consistently asking the Chamber for such data, he said, and the survey will also allow for companies and city leaders to look at where things need to be improved.
1971
March 29 — Coach Larry Weise’s Brown Indians looked like anything but a tournament team in the first half of the NIT consolation game, trailing Duke 45-32. But a 56-point second brought the game into overtime, with the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team taking third place in the tournament by a 92-88 tally. SBU was the smallest team in the tournament — not a player over 6-5 — but the team played the best basketball. Players are already hopeful for an NCAA berth in 1972, but alas, it would not come. The team would win the NIT in 1977, appear in the NCAA in 1978 and take more than 20 years to return.
March 30 — Construction of the Allegany-Olean segment of the Southern Tier Expressway has been stepped up with the coming of spring — and so has the vandalism. More than $1 million in equipment stands ready, and officials have put up a $100 reward for arrests of any trespassers after flashers have been taken or broken, gauges and other large parts of machinery have been removed, and a warehouse and watchman’s shack have been broken into. Not only is it expensive, but also dangerous — workers could be injured or killed by faulty equipment or missing signals.
1996
March 29 — Hastas Restaurant, the home of Tex Hot hotdogs, coffee and gossip on North Union Street, is closing after 38 years of business. Jim and Mary Hastas said they are closing to leave more time for themselves and their family after almost four decades. “When people came in my door, I never really looked at them as customers but as family,” said Jim Hastas. Along with the food, another big draw to the 1950s-style diner was the sports knowledge of Larry Chairenza, who has been dubbed by some as the restaurant’s best PR man and a walking encyclopedia on the Bonnies basketball program.
April 3 — The Olean Huskies are hoping to repeat the Triple Crown of last year — Section 6 titles in football, boys’s basketball and baseball. Seven starters from the 1995 baseball team are returning, said coach Al Dibs. “These kids read the paper and know what’s at stake,” Dibs said. “Not only do you have the talent, but you have to have some luck along the way.” He noted the team had a 2-5 start last season, and it was from a last-seed spot in the playoffs that the team got the title.