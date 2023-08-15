From honoring the community’s veterans to saying goodbye to the Sultan of Swat, from moving a library one truck at a time to landing some much-needed water aid, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Aug. 15 — The name of the East Olean Park was officially designated as War Veterans Park by the Olean Common Council last night. The committee appointed to look over the proposal — made up of leaders from the American Legion, Spanish War Veterans and the Grand Army of the Republic veterans groups — unanimously passed the resolution before the measure went to the council. The park is named in honor of the soldiers and sailors from Olean who have taken part in the wars of the United States. A suitable entrance is to be erected to the park, bearing the name given to it.
Aug. 17 — Two Olean men, George Martin and Lee Clark, were riding in a motor truck of Bisett Brothers from Rochester to Geneseo. Near Mount Morris a masked man signaled them to stop, and opened fire when they didn’t comply. Martin was struck in the foot as the vehicle sped by. Later, Walter McBride, also of Olean, was stopped a short time later and forced at gunpoint to take the man, identified as “Benny” Seduski of Nunda, to a house near Restof to attempt to collect a debt. Seduski then shot a man who came outside — a boarder at the house, not the landlord as expected — and ran. He was arrested a short time later by Undersheriff Mahan, who had saved Seduski while he was lost in the salt mines at Restof 11 years earlier.
1948
Aug. 16 — Olean Oilers fans got plenty of action here over the weekend, as the Oilers took the Hornell Maple Leafs 23-2 on Saturday, followed by a 15-14 loss against the Hamilton Cards on Sunday. The first game was a runaway success, but Sunday’s 3 hour 45 minute game was a see-saw battle. The Oilers came from behind twice with two four-run innings, including a marathon of hits in the bottom of the ninth to get the game within reach. But with bases loaded, a Cards fielder pulled in a foul fly to end the game. All told, 29 runs were scored on 29 hits and 13 errors.
Aug. 17 — The Great Bambino, Babe Ruth, has died, and Oleanders lament the loss of the slugging legend. Many veteran baseball fans recall his appearance in Olean in 1923, when the homerun king was making a barnstorming tour after the season. His team met an all-star aggregation in a game played Oct. 20, 1923, at the old Forness Field. The entrance to the old park was at the corner of what is now Main Street and Higgins Avenue. One of the largest crowds ever to witness a baseball game thronged to watch the Babe, with over 700 kids flocking to the field to watch the game for free thanks to a deal between Ruth and the management.
1973
Aug. 14 — Truckloads of books keep rolling between the old and new library sites in Olean, as tens of thousands of books are moved.The old library, now known as The Old Library, was closed for the move, librarian Maureen Curry said, with between 20,000-25,000 volumes so far moved by volunteers in donated vehicles. The new library, on North Second Street, will be ready for opening soon, Curry said, but no opening date has been set.
Aug. 15 — In a 10-0 vote, the Olean Common Council formally approved the designation of L’Alcove Castle Inc. as the “qualified and eligible sponsor for the purchase and development” of Block 3A of the Olean Urban Renewal Plan — what CEO Guerino Butchello said will be called Olean Center Mall. Aldermen urged each other to support the project, which was expected to bring “more potential retail dollars and will generate more traffic on North Union Street, which will be beneficial to the present merchants there,” said Robert Kent. Charles Mette urged a yea vote, saying that a mall “will open the door to real progress within Olean.”
1998
Aug. 14 — Olean is $1.2 million closer to having a new water filtration plant. U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo presented Olean common council members Paula Snyder and Kathy Searles with a $1.2 million check at a ceremony, the first major funding for the $14 million project. Also receiving aid were Cattaraugus County, with a $600,000 grant for a microenterprise loan; $1.9 million to help Salamanca with downtown improvements; and four grants totaling $1.92 million for various projects.
Aug. 18 — The area is not only down a state senator, but an assemblywoman. Patricia McGee of Franklinville announced her resignation from the state Assembly to accept the nominations from the Republican and Conservative parties to run for the 57th Senate District seat. The seat was vacated following the death of Sen. Jess Present on Aug. 8. McGee would win the Senate race, holding the position until her death in 2005. She would be replaced in the Assembly by Catharine Young of Olean, and later by Young in the Senate.