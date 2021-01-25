From crafting a cliché to a local drive for a global aid project, from one of the more odd thoughts for downtown revitalization to an unfortunately-named product bringing Olean into the spotlight, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Jan. 25 — It’s a cliché for a reason. Up a tree two days, a cat was rescued by Fireman Reuben Carter. The cat was chased by a dog and took refuge in the treetop. The animal went up so high it was unable to return to earth. After it had mewed for two days, neighbors contacted the Olean Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Chemical Company No. 1 was asked for assistance, and firemen took a ladder to the tree in Second Street. The cat was fine, but Mr. Carter was severely clawed in the hands.
Jan. 26 — Police are trying hard to clean up the city, but who is keeping them clean? The police station needs a janitor after the post has been empty a month. The station house is rapidly becoming unclean. And while the cops take a hand every day to pitch in, they have their actual job of catching lawbreakers to occupy their time. Keep the place clean, keep the boiler stoked and a fine salary of $85 a month awaits you (that’s about $1,200 a month today). Those in interest should contact the mayor, and no correspondence school diploma is necessary.
1946
Jan. 26 — Officials report there are 20 trucks ready to comb the city streets for donations of clothes and shoes. The donations, for all kinds of clothing for all seasons and all ages, are destined for the victims of war in Europe, China and the Philippines. The trucks will go along every street to pick up donation boxes on porches, then shuffle them to the Shawmut station where the donations will be loaded into two waiting boxcars. The local collection is part of a national drive for 100 million garments to relieve suffering and sickness around the world. In the end, 20 tons of clothes were collected in the area.
Jan. 29 — Greg Mulleavy, manager for the 1946 Olean Oilers, left this morning for Daytona Beach, Fla., where he will be part of the 25-man faculty of the Brooklyn Dodgers training school for returning servicemen. Officials hope that the mass availability of men fresh from the war means good things for the local club, as there are more men out of work that can be tapped for service on the ball diamond. Most of the members of the hapless 1945 club will be transferred to other Brooklyn farm teams or be given outright releases.
1971
Jan. 26 — Olean General Hospital officials reported they are still expecting a May 1 groundbreaking on a $2 million expansion (about $13 million today). The news came at the board’s annual meeting, where E. Boyd Fitzpatrick was reelected president. The project includes a new front and additions to the north and west sides. Officials hope to increase capacity of the emergency, radiology, operating and laboratory facilities, as well as add a new coronary and intensive care unit to the second floor. The project, Fitzpatrick said, can be completed without an appeal for donations, and some public grants are expected to help cover the costs.
Jan. 28 — Businessman Monty Shoemaker said that there may be an option to help improve the downtown business district — by putting a roof on it. “Enclose Union Street with a practical, decorative roof the entire length of the shopping center,” he said, turning the roadway and sidewalks into air-conditioned comfort for all-season, all-weather shopping with park space, fountains and even a bandstand. To solve the parking crisis such a closure would create, he suggested a multi-leveled parking garage underneath Lincoln Park — which he said would also serve a dual purpose during the Cold War. “The underground parking area also could be used as a community fallout shelter.”
1996
Jan. 25 — Olean is beginning to get unwanted attention on the national stage due to an unfortunately-named product. Olean — pronounced oh-LEAN, instead of OH-lee-an — the Frito-Lay brand name for the zero-calorie artificial fat olestra, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration over objections of some scientists and consumer advocates for its side effects. As little as two ounces of chips with the fat can act as a laxative or cause other gastrointestinal side effects, as well as washing out nutrients from the body. The first potato chips made with Olean were marketed in 1998, but sales slumped within a few years due to the side effects and negative public opinion.
Jan. 26 — Recovery from the Flood of ‘96 continues, with area Red Cross officials estimating 1,000 homes in the region were affected by the flooding. Cattaraugus County officials think there is more than $500,000 in damage to county roads, bridges, culverts and ditches. Onoville Marina was damaged by ice due to waters in the Allegheny Reservoir 17 feet above the normal summer pool level. The first floor of the Portville Square apartment building saw heavy damage, with 11 apartments temporarily uninhabitable. A Red Cross center has been set up at the Olean Center Mall, with an outreach center at Portville United Methodist Church to help coordinate relief for dozens of families.