Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Snow mixing in late. High near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.