From the end of the North End oil rush to integrating local baseball, from the savings from flood control to a “wake-up call” for downtown, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923April 17 — Pete Behan, former twirler for Bradford and Olean sections, will be one of the first-stringers for the Philadelphia Nationals this year. Among the notables Pete stands out with the shining stars and is expected to do much for his club. About 10 years ago he spent his time in the local organizations, and was signed to the Phillies in 1921. He spent last season in the Canadian League but was called back to Philadelphia at the end of last season. Word received here stated that he is in his prime and the best of condition, and is looked upon as one of the two best in the bullpen.
April 20 — The North End oil rush is now over, and the flow of “easy money” has stopped. The miniature pump wells which were so numerous last fall along the Pennsy tracks near Vine, Spruce and Oak streets are slowly diminishing. This section last fall, which presented a scene of great activity with many pumps working day and night lighted by large electric spotlights with excitement running high, is now deserted, and like the proverbial distillery the cobwebs are in the machinery.
1948April 19 — The Olean Oilers will be the first PONY League baseball team to integrate this season with the announcement of two Black players on the roster. Sammy Gee and Ronnie Teasley, both from Detroit, impressed Dodgers officials at the Vero Beach, Fla., training base of the Brooklyn minor league affiliates with their hustle and all-round baseball ability. Gee played shortstop the year before at the Three Rivers Club of the Can-Am Class C league. Teasley is playing his first season of professional ball.
April 21 — A machine gun was stolen from the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Ellicottville, used to mark the graves of the area’s war dead. Ellicottville American Legion officials, cemetery trustees and police are on the lookout for the gun, which was spot-welded to its tripod and the latter sunk in deep concrete. Someone ripped loose the weldings and all that remains today is the concrete foundation and the tripod. Officials state the theft is a federal offense, and desecrating a cemetery carries with it severe penalty.
1973April 17 — The 5.8-mile section of the Southern Tier Expressway may be open as early as June 15, contractors reported. The Hunkin-Conkey Construction Corp. reported that the $20.06 million contract is just a “punch list” of finishing details starting May 15, with about a month of work after that point. At that point, it will be up to the state to accept the road and possibly open it for local use. The project was originally set to be done by the end of 1972, but the June flood and other bad weather caused an extension to Aug. 15. This marks the sixth Route 17 project for the firm, with more work in the Jamestown and Sherman areas also given to the company.
April 20 — The Olean flood protection project saved property owners $28.4 million in damages from the Flood of 1972, according to a report by Jack Ewers, manager of the Kinzua Dam, included in the county planning board’s annual report. “Portville did not fare so well,” Ewers said in his report, but noted that the 1951 project that cost $32.4 million saved the the village to the tune of $1.75 million during the flood and $6.2 million to date. He also defended the dam from having a role in the flooding in Salamanca, which crested two feet above the recently-completed flood project there. “...We at Kinzua have not as yet learned how to make water run uphill so, regardless of what you’ve heard, we were not responsible for the flood in Salamanca.” the report said.
1998April 17 — Anyone around the world will soon be able to get the Times Herald through their computer. The newspaper will produce its first Internet home page, going online next week. The new site’s address will be www.oleantimesherald.com — its address to this day. Company officials report the expansion to the World Wide Web rivals the addition of a Sunday paper in 1989 and the installation of the newsroom’s first computer system in the early 1980s in terms of impact on the publication.
April 22 — The plan to demolish part of a city block for a drug store on North Union Street is “a wake-up call,” said Mayor James Griffin, encouraging the city to take steps to protect the character of downtown Olean. “What I’ve heard from people is that they believe it’s important to maintain those characteristics that make Olean unique,” he said, adding he is not opposed to tearing down old buildings for new, but instead about how the new building will fit with the rest of downtown. “I don’t think anyone wants to see up and down North Union Street, plastic and neon,” said Common Council President Paula Snyder. “I want people to come and develop here, but not at all costs.”