From handling the instruction of youth like “dynamite” to a big night for the Olean Oilers, from a girl’s checkered flag to treating Route 219 like a runway, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
June 23 — The largest class ever (up to that year) at Olean High School graduated at the 39th annual commencement exercises, held at the Havens theater. The 82 graduates were the show seen by the packed house of wellwishers who snatched up every ticket. Alfred University Dean Paul Titsworth was the speaker of the evening, calling for the teaching of responsibility and common loyalty in the aftermath of the First Red Scare. “We teachers are handling dynamite, and it must be handled carefully,” he said. “Think of the teachers of Lenin and Trotsky and the power which they controlled.”
June 25 — Famed orator William Jennings Bryan is set to speak at the state armory in Olean next week. He is expected to speak on “Americanization” on behalf of the local American Legion post. Thrice the Democratic candidate for president, he served as a congressman and later secretary of state under Woodrow Wilson. The Nebraska orator’s 1909 Chautauqua lecture “The Prince of Peace” discussed the moral danger of evolution and natural selection led to his participation in 1925 at the famous Scopes Trial.
1946
June 24 — The Olean Oilers, triumphant in 12 of the last 14 games, are pennant contenders after sweeping a home doubleheader with Jamestown, 5-1 and 2-0. Three hurlers, Walt Abplanalp, Jerry Doland and Russ Oppliger held the erstwhile league leaders to a total of 12 hits and one unearned run in the twinbill. Joe Kardash turned in the fielding gem of the night in the second game, robbing Orville Cott of a hit with a sensational shoestring running catch. Kardash also boomed in a two-run triple to the running track, 450 feet out from the plate.
June 26 — Standing room was at a premium Tuesday night at the Olean High School auditorium for graduation. In the 64th commencement ceremony, 237 graduates crossed the stage and picked up their diplomas. The roll was padded, however, as Army and navy uniforms of veterans receiving their diplomas added color and interest to the picture of the class presented as the curtains first parted on the ceremonies. “The world has much to offer these graduates, in opportunity and success,” said Superintendent Donald Keagle. “And they have much to offer in return. Many of them have outstanding qualities of leadership in addition to their scholastic attainments.”
1971
June 21 — Lori Eisert grabbed the checkered flag at the Soap Box Derby race in Olean — the 12-year-old being the first girl to claim the title. Winning by two car lengths down South Union Street against Class B champ Robert Granger, she won a $500 savings bond and the right to represent the city at the Soap Box Derby National Championship. Eisert took the title from her brother, Jim, who won the year before. He helped her with the design, and under the supervision of their father she built the orange “layback” car on her own.
June 24 — Bradford Regional Airport officials hope the Allegheny-Mohawk Airlines merger — which doomed commercial flights to Jamestown and Olean — will be good for the northern Pennsylvania airport. “The merger might set up jet flights through here with 60-passenger planes and prove financially feasible,” said Raymond Johnson, airport administrator. At the time, nine Allegheny flights were seen daily, but the merger should reopen the Buffalo-to-Pittsburgh line closed several years ago.
1996
June 24 — A student pilot from Hamburg, attempting a training flight to Livingston County, made an emergency landing on Route 219 just north of Bradford. The 53-year-old pilot was trying to fly to the Bradford Regional Airport or the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport in Ischua when he became disoriented and thought he was low on fuel, so he settled for a section of the northbound lanes shortly before the expressway ends. Getting FAA permission to have his instructor take off on the road, the plan was squashed when PennDot refused to grant permission. Later, PennDot declined a wide load truck request, meaning the plan had to be disassembled and shipped by truck to Buffalo.
June 24 — With eight Section 6 titles and more than 20 league titles, the Olean High School Class of 1996 said goodbye. The class, counting 153 graduates, crossed the stage at Bradner Stadium — the first time in eight years that the weather held out so graduation could be outside at Bradner Stadium. “This experience was impossible to condense into words,” said Valedictorian John Godfrey, adding he had to rely on a fifth century Chinese poet to take “inventory of the last four years” wth the poem “Saying Goodbye to a Friend.”