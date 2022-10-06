TCAC exhibit

The 2021 Southern Tier Biennial Best in Show winner, artist Carla Stetson is exhibiting her work at the Tri-County Arts Council on West State Street.

 TCAC

Crocodiles sprawled on braided rugs, woodpeckers perched on a rocking chair — these disparate images may seem like surprising pairings.

But to visual artist Carla Stetson, they represent an integral relationship: the interface of nature and the human realm.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social