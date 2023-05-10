May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and AAA Western and Central New York reminds both drivers and bikers of key safety tips as biking season really gets underway.
Unfortunately, the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise:
• 5,932 motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2021, the highest number since 1975, up from 5,579 in 2020.
• Motorcycle fatalities increase 9% percent in 2021 compared to 2020.
• Fatal motorcycle crashes accounted for 14% of all crashes in 2021.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the number of on-road motorcycles registered in the U.S. has risen over the last 10 years, doubling from 4.3 million in 2002 to 8.6 million in 2021.
To underscore the points made, a 21-year-old rider from North Collins was killed Sunday when, according to state police, his bike went over the centerline on a curve on Buffalo Road and struck a pickup head-on.
Everyone can do their part to safely share the road.
As a driver:
• Check mirrors and blind spots for motorcyclists before entering or leaving lanes of traffic and at intersections. Most multi-vehicle motorcycle crashes occur when drivers simply didn’t see the motorcyclist.
• Signal before changing lanes or merging with traffic. Even when signaling, allow enough time to determine a motorcyclist’s intention before you proceed.
• Increase following distance behind motorcycles and provide time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.
• Never try to share a lane with motorcycles — they have the same right to lanes as any other vehicle.
As a motorcyclist:
• Before you ride, check tire pressure and tread depth. Make sure brakes, headlights, and signal indicators are in working order.
• Make sure any cargo is secure/balanced, adjust suspension and tire pressure to accommodate extra weight.
• Always ride with a helmet that meets the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard — look for the “DOT” symbol on the back. Helmets save lives and are required in New York State.
• Wear other protective gear, such as gloves, a jacket, and pants.
• Make yourself visible. Keep your lights on, wear bright colors and use reflective tape, even during the daytime. Position yourself in the lane where drivers can see you.
• Follow traffic laws, always use turn signals, and combine hand signals with turn signals when you can to make your intentions even more clear.
Never ride impaired — 27% of fatal motorcycle crashes in 2020 involved alcohol, according to NHTSA.