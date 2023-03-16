A few weeks ago I set out on a hike from the site of the little Irvine family cemetery, off Parkside Drive near Limestone. I usually hike the horse trail up Rice Brook, turn up to climb to the top of Mount Irvine, then over and down the other side.
But this day, at the fork of the Rice Brook and Irish Brook trails, I stopped. For no reason other than trying something different, I took a left and went up the Irish Brook trail.
Coming out of the narrow bottomland where the two brooks come together, the trail increased a bit in gradient. Years of abandonment have turned the former road into what is essentially a wash — running streams from times of heavy rain have scoured deep, rocky gouges in the trail. At points I actually had to leave the track and continue through the woods to the side before getting back on the trail — but for the most part the way was not too steep and it’s certainly passable for even a somewhat active hiker.
After a while I came to a point where the stream turns under the track — somehow the old culvert was, for the most part, still intact. What caught my eye first was all the mink tracks in the snow — in and out of holes and along the stream on both sides.
But then I noted old stonework near the stream, a broken portion that didn’t give much sign as to what its purpose had been.
A moment later, in a small clearing just west of the brook, I saw more partly crumbled stonework. This was clearly the foundation of a building, perhaps a home or barn.
It struck me: I had found a part of New Ireland.
I had certainly read about the small community settled by Irish immigrants in the mid-1800s: the Times Herald has featured articles about the community over the years. But I had never hiked to the area where ghosts of homes and barns can still be found.
Along the track there were more signs of former settlement — a length of still-discernible rock wall, hints of former clearings and meadows within the forest and, again, more foundations.
I stopped and stood at one of them, imagining the house that once rose above the outline of the masonry. This foundation seemed more extensive, once holding up more square feet than the others, and I imagined it might have been a home of of a family that perhaps was of a bit more means. But that was just a guess.
In any case, I also imagined what each home site — even the most modest in New Ireland — must have meant to its owners, “famine Irish” who fled their starving home country for better lives in America.
In 1845, the devastating potato blight struck Ireland, where its people were already suffering under callous British dominion. An estimated one million Irish died during the famine, and another estimated two million desperate Irish emigrated to America, most of them in the squalid holds of the “Coffin Ships.”
In their 2005 book, “The Legends and Lore of Allegany State Park,” Paul T. Lewis and Bob Schmid wrote: “It was under these conditions that the families of McCarty, Carmody, Murphy, O’Laughlin (three brothers), Hogan, Fall, Spellacy, Townsell, Cory and Keating eventually came to settle in a beautiful spot within the boundaries of today’s (park). It would be here that they would find the freedoms only known in their dreams. Along with this they found what must have seemed like endless acres of fertile land that helped give them a new chance at life and survival.”
There was work to be had in the area — the lumbering business was booming and there was a huge tanning industry always in need of workers.
“While these 12 Irishmen would all find some sort of gainful employment in one of the local industries, each would fall back on their love of the land to maintain a subsistence farm in New Ireland itself,” Lewis and Schmid wrote. “As time passed each family would expand its farm acreage.”
And the “luck o’ the Irish” was with them as one of 12 families would end up owning six oil wells, while several others in the community became skilled oilfield workers. “They would eventually leave their beloved New Ireland to follow the rapidly moving oil industry, first to West Virginia and then finally to Oklahoma.”
Indeed the American dream, as not every Irish immigrant found such a sanctuary that offered so much promise and opportunity.
Nevertheless, the story of the Irish families’ hard work and overall good fortune is inspiring and it adds a remarkable thread to the lore of Cattaraugus County.
Contemplating that shadowy trace of what their lives looked like on those little farms, compared to the old Ireland of that time, it must have seemed like paradise.