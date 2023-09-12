M.L. Wells, a master gardener volunteer with Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany County, writes this week:
As Kermit the Frog often lamented, “It’s not easy being green.” A long time ago, before chlorophyll came along the world was not green! Not until about two billion years ago did it come about and with it, life as we know it.
A young child looks about and says “green,” pointing to the grass, trees and your dress. As we grow older, we see many variations.
Choosing the “proper” green in your garden is just as important as choosing the color of your roses. By and large green is considered restful, probably because the green wavelength focuses naturally on the retina of your eye. Green also ties together all the other colors, forming a backdrop, creating a whole.
Mother Nature has provided a varied palette of variegated leaves. Here are a few perennials that now provide a plethora of leaves which are more than green.
• First, have three ground covers for partial or dappled shade. Remember that too much sun increases the “green.”
• Lamium, with its white, cream and pale-green leaves, forming a 4-inch mat with 8-inch purple-ish flowers blooms in May. The leaves die back come frost but glow in the shade for seven months of the year.
• Brunnera has larger leaves — cream and green edges with delicate arching stems hung with pale blue flowers in May. The variety “Glass” has mostly silver leaves.
• Your grandmother grew lungwort, also a speckled ground cover with pink buds turning into blue flowers.
After several years, my hybrid sent out shoots which were greener. It too has a silver-leaved variety called “majesty.”
The plant which has undergone the most “fiddling” is the coral bell. Now we have purple and amethyst, and rosy and silver leaves. We often grow them just for the foliage although the Hummers love the flowers.
All these do best in light to dappled shade. So let us look beyond Kermit’s world and expand our concept of green.