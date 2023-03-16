Monarch butterfly

 Joyce Ziembo

Joyce Ziembo, master gardener volunteer with the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany County, writes this week:

Last year my son and daughter-in-law purchased a home in southern Texas. When March arrived, so did the monarch butterflies. The new owners soon realized that the previous resident of their home had planted milkweed and flowering plants in the backyard. Both are beneficial to the life of this endangered monarch butterfly.

