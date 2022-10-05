Yom Kippur — or the Day of Atonement — is considered the holiest day of the year for people who practice Judaism. The holiday actually spans two calendar days, because the Jewish calendar is lunar — days are marked sunset to sunset so this year the holiday began at sundown Tuesday and continues until this evening.

Yom Kippur concludes the 10-day period known as the “Days of Awe” that begins with the Jewish New Year, which is called Rosh Hashanah. Observant Jews are to own up to their misdeeds and sins over the year through worship and prayer so that they may atone for their wrongdoings, according to myjewishlearning.com.

