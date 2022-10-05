Yom Kippur — or the Day of Atonement — is considered the holiest day of the year for people who practice Judaism. The holiday actually spans two calendar days, because the Jewish calendar is lunar — days are marked sunset to sunset so this year the holiday began at sundown Tuesday and continues until this evening.
Yom Kippur concludes the 10-day period known as the “Days of Awe” that begins with the Jewish New Year, which is called Rosh Hashanah. Observant Jews are to own up to their misdeeds and sins over the year through worship and prayer so that they may atone for their wrongdoings, according to myjewishlearning.com.
The origins of Yom Kippur can be traced to Moses’ leading the ancient Israelites out of slavery, as described in the book of Exodus. He led them to Mount Sinai, where Moses went up the mountain to receive the Ten Commandments from God. Upon returning with the tablets, he found that his people were worshiping a false idol; Moses destroyed the tablets in anger, but the people atoned for their sin, so God forgave them.
Observant Jews also fast from sunset to sunset on the holiday, abstaining from food and water.
The organization of Olean’s Jewish community — which was significant — essentially dates back to 1881, with the arrival of merchant Harris W. Marcus from Mobile, Ala.
Marcus found one Jewish family here when he arrived, but more soon followed, and he took the lead in forming a social organization for the families, first called the Olean Social Club and meeting in the former Exchange National Bank. As the Jewish community grew, it formed the Olean Hebrew Association in 1894, changing its name to the Olean Hebrew Congregation in 1896.
Temple B’Nai Israel, at 127 S. Barry St., was completed in 1929 with Marcus as president of the congregation. The temple was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
The congregation, which had seen dwindling of members over the years, sold the temple building to Olean Community Theatre in 2020.