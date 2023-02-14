Today is Valentine’s Day, which, like so many special days in our year, traces its beginnings back to ancient Rome and Christianity.
The Catholic Church recognizes three different saints named Valentine or Valentinus, all of whom were martyred. Although the truth behind the Valentine legends are murky, stories all emphasize appeal as sympathetic, heroic and — most importantly — romantic figures.
There is also the belief that Valentine’s Day evolved from the Roman fertility festival Lupercalia, held in mid-February. Lupercalia survived the initial rise of Christianity but was eventually outlawed at the end of the 5th century, when Pope Gelasius declared Feb. 14 St. Valentine’s Day.
It was not until much later, however, that the day became definitively associated with love. During the Middle Ages it was commonly believed in France and England that Feb. 14 was the beginning of birds’ mating season, which added to the idea that the middle of Valentine’s Day should be a day for romance.
Americans probably began exchanging hand-made valentines in the early 1700s. In the 1840s, Esther A. Howland began selling the first mass-produced valentines in America. Howland, known as the “Mother of the Valentine,” made elaborate creations with real lace, ribbons and colorful pictures known as “scrap.”
Meanwhile, some Valentine’s Day facts from WalletHub:
• $25.9 Billion: Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2023 ($192.80 per person celebrating).
• 2X: Men will spend almost twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2023.
• $9.9 Billion: Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($5.5 billion) and a special evening out ($4.4 billion).
• 25%: Share of marriages that begin online.
• 33%: Overall online dating activity increase across the U.S. between Feb. 1 and Feb. 14.
• $28.3 Billion: Projected global dating services market size by 2027.
• 23% of Americans expect their significant other to spend less on Valentine’s Day this year.
• 36% people say that going out to dinner on Valentine’s Day is a bad deal.
• Almost 1 in 5 Americans think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt.
• Over half (55%) of Americans feel that financial infidelity can be worse than cheating.
• Around half of Americans would not marry someone with a bad credit score.
• Half of Americans would break up with their significant other if they spent money irresponsibly.