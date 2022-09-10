September’s full moon — the Harvest Moon this year — reached its peak earlier today but it will still appear full tonight.
The full Moon that happens nearest to the fall equinox (Sept. 22 or 23) always takes on the name “Harvest Moon,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us. Unlike other full Moons, this full Moon rises at nearly the same time — around sunset — for several evenings in a row, giving farmers several extra evenings of moonlight to finish their harvests.
While September’s full Moon is usually known as the Harvest Moon, if October’s full Moon happens to occur closer to the equinox than September’s, it takes on the name “Harvest Moon” instead, the Almanac says. In such a case, September’s full Moon is referred to as the Corn Moon — taken from the lore of Native American peoples in what is now the northern United States.
And as the Harvest Moon evokes the fall season, we look ahead to the inevitable arrival of winter — and wonder what’s in store.
According to the Almanac, winter will be colder than normal for our region, with the coldest temperatures in early December and late January to mid-February.
“Both precipitation and snowfall will be above normal,” the Almanac predicts. “The snowiest periods will be in late November to early December and early to mid-January.”
Indeed, the Almanac’s editors believe that winter in general will be mostly colder than normal across much of the U.S. between the East Coast and Rockies. Precipitation is forecast to be above normal from the Lower Great Lakes and Appalachians (that’s us) to much of the interior — and that includes snowfall.
Meanwhile, looking even further ahead, April is expected to be cooler than normal for our region (big surprise, right?), while May will be warmer than normal.
Summer 2023? The Almanac says warmer than normal with normal amounts of rainfall for our region.