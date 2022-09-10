Full moon

September’s full Moon is the Harvest Moon.

 OTH file

September’s full moon — the Harvest Moon this year — reached its peak earlier today but it will still appear full tonight.

The full Moon that happens nearest to the fall equinox (Sept. 22 or 23) always takes on the name “Harvest Moon,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us. Unlike other full Moons, this full Moon rises at nearly the same time — around sunset — for several evenings in a row, giving farmers several extra evenings of moonlight to finish their harvests.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social