The full moon hitting its peak at 8:02 a.m. Sunday will be the third of four full moons this summer, making it a blue moon under one modern definition for that term.
The fourth will peak on Sept. 20, just two days before the fall equinox brings us into fall.
“A blue moon is a fairly infrequent phenomenon involving the appearance of an additional full moon within a given period,” Space.com tells us. “But which period? It turns out there are two definitions of the term, and one was borne out of a misunderstanding of the other.
“The older meaning defines a blue moon as the third full moon in a season that has 4 full moons. Called a seasonal blue moon, this occurs about every 2.5 years.”
More recently, the term blue moon has been applied to the second full moon within a single calendar month. There are roughly 29.5 days between full moons, making it unusual for two full moons to fit into a 30- or 31-day-long month. This means that February will never have a Blue Moon, Space.com notes.
And the term has nothing to do with the actual color of the moon.
“Most blue moons look pale gray and white, indistinguishable from any other moon you’ve ever seen,” NASA tells us. “Squeezing a second full moon into a calendar month doesn’t change the physical properties of the moon itself, so the color remains the same.”
Before anyone was worried about deciding which definition of blue moon they preferred, Native American peoples know the full moon of August as the Full Green Corn Moon because it occurred as the corn in their fields was fully grown but not yet ready for harvest.
Some also knew August’s full moon as the Full Sturgeon Moon because it occurred at the time of the year when the huge fish were available for harvest in large numbers, and as the Full Grain Moon because it occurred as the annual harvest of wild grains was beginning.
The full moon will also be right amidst both brilliant Jupiter and less-bright Saturn tonight and forming a line with them when it’s full on Sunday.