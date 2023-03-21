Volunteer firefighters, who respond to emergency calls in a majority of Western New York communities and across the state, save not only lives and property, but also billions in taxpayer dollars.
According to an economic impact study by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), dedicated volunteers help New York taxpayers save $4.7 billion annually through their services.
The report emphasizes the critical role of volunteer firefighters in safeguarding New York’s communities and helping to save lives. The 80,000 volunteer firefighters in the state provide vital protection and services during emergencies and contribute significantly to their communities through continuous training, outreach and fire safety education. They also play a critical role in the statewide response plans to major emergencies and natural disasters.
Full-time fire departments like those that serve the cities of Olean and Salamanca are certainly valued, but few smaller communities could afford to maintain rolls of full-time firefighters.
“This report underscores the importance and value of the volunteer firefighting service to New York,” says FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. “Without the dedication and service of the brave volunteers throughout the state, local taxpayers would face a significant financial burden to fund the type of emergency response they are accustomed to.”
Tase said volunteer firefighters train extensively to be able to respond to their neighbors in a time of need, “and we are proud to do our part to keep this great state safe and taxpayer costs for fire protection low.”
Among the findings in the report:
• Fully paid career departments would cost New York taxpayers $4.7 billion annually in pay, benefits, operating, maintenance, and capital costs.
• 31,058 full-time paid firefighters would need to be hired.
• Of New York state’s 1,640 fire departments, 93.2% are all-volunteer or mostly volunteer.
New York State Association of Counties President Michael E. Zurlo says, “Volunteer firefighters exemplify the best of New York: courage, service, and sacrifice. Not only do volunteer firefighters save lives and protect property, but they also save millions of dollars of taxpayer money that can be put to use serving their communities in countless other capacities.”
Meanwhile, fire companies across the Southern Tier often struggle to keep their numbers up. Anyone interested in exploring the route to become a volunteer firefighter is encouraged to reach out to a local department.