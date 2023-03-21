Firefighters Association of the State of New York

Volunteer firefighters, who respond to emergency calls in a majority of Western New York communities and across the state, save not only lives and property, but also billions in taxpayer dollars.

According to an economic impact study by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), dedicated volunteers help New York taxpayers save $4.7 billion annually through their services.

