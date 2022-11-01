In the Oct. 24 edition of State & Union we mentioned Tim Taylor of Bradford, Pa., and the fond memories he has of the Castle restaurant, which once stood on Route 417 in Allegany.
We asked if anyone else out there had any good memories of or thoughts of the Castle, which was operated for 51 years before it closed in 1997.
Well, Barbara Endersen of Five Mile Road in Allegany responded with this:
"If not for the Castle restaurant in Olean, I would not be who I am or where I am today. I grew up in Jamestown and about once a year my parents would bring the family over to the Castle for a very nice dinner. Of course, this involved passing by St. Bonaventure University each time.
"During those road trips I decided I would like to attend St. Bonaventure, and when it came time to head off to college, I found Bona's offered a solid program in my desired major, mathematics. Although I returned to Jamestown after receiving my BS from Bona's, I came back several years later and obtained my MBA.
"I have lived in the area ever since. I have no doubt that if not for the Castle restaurant I would not be calling myself a proud St. Bonaventure alumna and a current resident of Allegany New York."
NO SOONER had we reported in Tuesday's edition that local gasoline prices has jumped 20 cents late last week, from $3.899 per gallon to $4.099/g, that the price dropped again to $3.899/g on Tuesday at most outlets in Olean.
The yo-yo moves are unusual for the Olean market and would seem to reflect the price volatility for different part of the nation.