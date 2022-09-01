OK, pumpkin spicers, NOW you may partake of your favorite fall-season coffee without that slightly guilty feeling that you’re jumping the gun.
Today’s the first day of September — into the ‘ber months — and while Labor Day and the unofficial end of summer is still a few days away and highs in the 80s are still in the forecast, it’s close enough for pumpkin spice.
September, in Old England, was called “Haervest-monath” (Harvest Month), according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This is the time to gather up the rest of the harvest and prepare for the winter months. Incidentally, September’s name comes from the Latin word septem, meaning “seven.” This month had originally been the seventh month of the early Roman calendar.
Sept. 22 marks the start of fall — this year’s autumnal equinox occurs at 9:04 p.m. on that date, when there will be approximately equal hours of daylight and darkness.
• Sept. 10 — September’s full moon, the Harvest Moon, reaches peak illumination at 5:58 a.m. that date.
• Sept. 11 is Patriot Day, held in honor and remembrance of those who died in the 9/11 attacks of 2001. Sept. 11 is also Grandparents Day this year.
• Sept. 17 is Constitution Day. This day celebrates the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, which occurred on Sept. 17, 1787.
• Sept. 21 is recognized as the annual International Day of Peace. Observances range from a moment of silence at noon to events such as peace walks, concerts, and volunteering in the community.
• Sept. 25 is the start of Rosh Hashanah, a Jewish holiday that marks the beginning of the new year.
• Sept. 29 is Michaelmas, an ancient Celtic “Quarter Day” which marked the end of the harvesting season and was steeped in folklore.