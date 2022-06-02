That 23-cent drop in the price for 87 octane gasoline on Wednesday was thanks to the “tax holiday” offered by New York state.
Starting Wednesday, the state suspended certain taxes on motor and diesel motor fuel. Gov. Kathy Hochul says that the “tax holiday” for the motor fuel excise tax, state sales tax and Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District sales tax on motor fuel and diesel motor fuel will remain through the end of the year.
“Fuel prices have surged in recent months, hurting working families and small businesses the most, and it is crucial that we provide New Yorkers relief,” Hochul says. “By suspending certain fuel taxes for the next seven months, New York is providing some $609 million in direct relief to New Yorkers — a critical lifeline for those who need it most.”
“At a time when families are struggling because of the economic headwinds and inflation, we will continue to take bold action to reduce the economic burden on New Yorkers and get money back in their pockets,” the governor adds.
In addition to the statewide holiday, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are among 25 counties enacting temporary caps on sales tax charged per gallon of gas and diesel.
Allegany and Cattaraugus join Chautauqua, Broome, Jefferson, Livingston, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Suffolk and Westchester counties in collecting tax only on the first $3 charged per gallon of gas and diesel, regardless of the actual price at the pump.
The price for 87 octane was just under $4.80/g at most Olean outlets to start the week — the price was at just under $4.57/g on Wednesday.