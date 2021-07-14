If you got a haircut or a shave on Sundays in New York you were breaking the law — until Tuesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill overturning the law, which, while absurd and essentially not enforced, was nevertheless on the books. For the record, it was a misdemeanor offense to cut hair or provide a shave to another person on Sunday.
“This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “While not routinely enforced, I’m more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate.”
The change took effect immediately.
Republican state Sen. Joseph Griffo, who represents portions of the North Country and Oneida County, introduced the bill to repeal the prohibition on Sunday haircuts.
“Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic,” Griffo said. “By removing outdated and unnecessary laws such as this, these businesses will be provided with an additional opportunity to recover financially as we work to rebuild our local and state economies.”
THE NEW YORK STATE Division of Consumer Protection and the Department of Motor Vehicles warns New Yorkers of a text message phishing scheme referencing the Secretary of State NY Drivers License Facility and telling recipients they are required to update their data for their current drivers license.
Anyone who receives such a text message should delete it right away.
To help protect against phishing or smishing (SMS phishing) scams, the NYS Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) and the Division of Consumer Protection recommend the following precautions:
- Exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.
- Keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing — poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.
- Don’t click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.
- Don’t send personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.
- Don’t post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scams.