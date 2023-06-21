While it’s already felt like summer during an unusually warm and dry May and early June, official summer for the Northern Hemisphere arrives today — at 10:58 a.m. to be exact.
The summer solstice (also called the June solstice) occurs at that time this year, when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (about 23.5 degrees) toward the sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year.
By longest “day,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac means the longest period of sunlight hours. On this day of the summer solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle of the year. (In the Southern Hemisphere, the solstice marks the beginning of winter.)
The word “solstice” comes from the Latin solstitium — from sol (sun) and stitium (still, or stopped). Due to Earth’s tilted axis, the sun doesn’t rise and set at the same locations on the horizon each morning and evening; its rise and set positions move northward or southward in the sky as Earth travels around the Sun through the year.
Also, the Almanac tells us, the sun’s track in the sky becomes higher or lower throughout the year. The summer solstice is significant because the Sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky at this time, at which point the sun’s path does not change for a brief period of time.
After the solstice, the sun appears to reverse course and head back in the opposite direction. The motion referred to here is the apparent path of the sun when one views its position in the sky at the same time each day, for example, at local noon.
Over the year, the Almanac explains, its path forms a sort of flattened figure eight, called an analemma. Of course, the sun itself is not moving (unless one considers its orbit around the Milky Way galaxy); instead, this change in position in the sky that we on Earth notice is caused by the tilt of Earth’s axis as it orbits the sun, as well as Earth’s elliptical orbit.