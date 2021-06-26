Olean High School’s Model United Nations team ended their year by competing in a conference hosted by St. Bonaventure University, with students researching, writing and debating on global issues within the framework of the UN Rules of Procedure.
This year’s OHS senior team members were Grace Ventura, Jason Copella, Aiden Butler and Nate Kwiatkowski.
Kwiatkowski was awarded Excellent Delegate honors at the St. Bonaventure conference. These students have participated in MUN for a number of years and have also served as role models and mentors to students new to the team.
Chance Padlo, a sophomore who earned Superior Delegate honors at the conference,
“This conference had many passionate and experienced participants who I really enjoyed working with,” says
“Even virtually, Model UN is truly a great way to build real-world leadership and communication skills that help to solve problems head-on,” he says.
In her observations on the MUN experience this year, freshman Heartly Phipps says, “Model UN taught me important skills like public speaking, collaboration, and negotiation. It’s hard work, but it’s worth it when we get to see all we accomplish individually and as a team.”
Braydon Mandel, Kaylynn Keesler and Tanvi Patro are juniors who returned to participate this year. Sophomore members of the team were Nate Martinelli, Padlo, Naomi Hill and Lily Schena. David Ruszkowski, Phipps and Riti Anumalasetty are freshmen who joined the team this year.
ROTARY CLUBS in Olean and Ellicottville have each installed new presidents.
Doug Anderson, Rotary Club of Ellicottville president, and Paula Bernstein and Jeri Fedora, Olean Rotary Club co-presidents, were sworn in by John Weismantel, current Rotary area governor, during a recent meeting at the Old Library Restaurant in Olean.
Outgoing president James Salamone of Ellicottville and co-presidents Risa Michienzi and Sandy Sleggs were also thanked for their years of service.
The Rotary Club of Ellicottville and the Olean Rotary Club provide help and service to many area groups.
Olean Rotary meets Tuesdays at noon at the Bartlett Country Club, 32 Euclid Ave., Olean.
The Rotary Club of Ellicottville meets most Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion, 6500 Maples Road, Ellicottville. All are welcome but call to confirm (716) 474-7832 if you would like to join.