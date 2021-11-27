One of the things we can all agree on — even Republicans and Democrats in Albany — is the importance of shopping local for the holiday season.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, with the help of Empire State Development, and the state departments of Labor, Taxation and Finance, and Agriculture and Markets, encouraged New Yorkers to shop safely and support their local firms on Small Business Saturday, which is today.
“I helped my mom start a flower shop and know just how much hard work it takes to get a small business off the ground. As small businesses recover from the economic toll of the pandemic, many are counting on sales generated during the holiday season to make their profits and stay afloat,” Hochul said. “So let’s all lend a hand by shopping locally at small businesses in our communities on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.”
“New York’s local businesses are the driving force behind the state’s fiscal well-being, and the goods and services they supply are irreplaceable in our daily lives, said state Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Fulton Republican. “Small Business Saturday is a staple of the holiday shopping season along with other notable days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While those days offer bargains to consumers shopping for big-ticket items, the Saturday between is an opportunity for consumers to find things they might not be able to get from larger, national retailers. New York has some incredible options and items you simply cannot get anywhere else, and buying them greatly benefits both shoppers and local owners.”
Hochul offered a few tips to help out merchants while also limiting exposure to COVID-19.
- Purchase gift cards: Most small businesses, from your favorite restaurant, bar or coffee shop, your neighborhood specialty retailer, or your local hair salon, offer gift cards or gift certificates. By purchasing gift cards, it will inject needed investment into these businesses well past the holiday season.
- Order take-out or delivery from your local bar or restaurant, and don’t forget to tip well. Restaurant workers have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Many restaurants are offering curbside delivery.
- Shop online: If your favorite local business has a web presence, shop online to avoid crowds. Many businesses will ship or offer curbside delivery.
- Give positive reviews: If you have found a great product, meal, or service or even a great promotion or sale, let your friends and family know. Don’t forget to leave a great review on your social media feed. The best advertising is word-of-mouth.
- If you have to make a return, take a store credit over a refund if you can. This keeps the money within the small business and every little bit helps.