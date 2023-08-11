Ask anybody who knows Sister Therese Joyce and they’ll tell you she is one of the most active residents at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany.
That may not sound like anything extraordinary unless you know that Sister Therese celebrated her 104th birthday on Thursday.
Just this week she participated in a carnival put on by the Motherhouse staff, where she played games, won a prize and enjoyed cotton candy.
“I loved it,” she said enthusiastically.
Earlier this year, during a Mardi Gras party featuring the Kokomo Time Band, she did all the motions to the song “YMCA” and enjoyed some of the decadent treats served up by the Motherhouse dietary staff. (She wanted to point out that “The people in the kitchen are wonderful.”)
She says her favorite activity, though, is Bingo, which the Sisters play regularly.
Also this week, she took a trip to Sprague’s Maple Farms restaurant with several other sisters. Then there was Thursday’s big birthday bash that included a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, a huge cake, presents and lots of love from the congregation, visiting relatives, friars from St. Bonaventure University, residents and staff of the Motherhouse. Other visitors included the son of Pastoral Care Rev. Carrie Wolfe, Maxwell Wolfe, who turned 20 years old on Thursday and wanted to meet Sister Therese.
After the singing of “Happy Birthday,” Sister Therese expressed her gratitude for not only the party but for everything people have done for her over the years.
“I could thank you a hundred thousand times and that wouldn’t be enough,” she said.
An appropriately phrased sentiment from a woman who was born in County Galway, Ireland, and raised in Boston.
Besides the love she received in person close to 200 people (as of early Thursday afternoon) wished her well on Facebook and Instagram, including dozens from St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip, Long Island, where she was the librarian for many years.
Sister Therese’s niece Pat Nunes said she and her friends from New Jersey have been making the trip to Allegany every year since Sister’s 100th birthday to help her celebrate.
She says she’s happy that her aunt is still as sharp and quick-witted as she ever was.
What’s the secret to her longevity and being able to participate in all she does?
“Love everybody,” said Sister Therese with a smile. Then after a brief pause she added, “And be happy.
She has been the oldest member of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany for quite some time. Sister Anna Sheridan passed away in 2020 at age 102 years, 10 months and six days.