The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce along with members Beef N Barrel, Firefly Bagels, Napoli, Union Tea Cafe and Village Green are preparing to serve up some much-needed holiday cheer with their Sips of the Season contest.
Happening now through Dec. 11, the event is open to participants to stop in and support the local establishments by trying out their holiday-season drink creations. No tickets are needed or specific times to follow — just make sure and try them out by Dec. 11.
The contest is a friendly competition, with each signature holiday-themed drink judged on how many are sold to the community. The business with the most drinks sold will win a trophy, bragging rights until next year and GOACC will be donating $200 to Toys for Tots in the winner’s name.
Sips include Beef N Barrel’s Tom N Jerry, Firefly with their Deluxe Hot Cocoa, Napoli serving up an OrnaMintini, Union Tea bringing us a London Winter Wonderland and Village Green gifting us a Jack Frost Snowball.
Get a peek at the festive creations that await you by visiting the Chamber Facebook page. Follow the events and let the Chamber know what you think.
Remember, he sees you when you’re drinking ... so be sure to continue to follow all social distancing and COVID safety guidelines to ensure the safety of our local businesses, yourself and others.
For more information regarding Sips of the Season or other GOACC events and activities, call 372-4433 or email events @oleanny.com.