It’s still the middle of April, but we’re already looking ahead to one of our special annual projects: the Some Gave All edition in honor of Memorial Day.
The Olean Times Herald wants to compile photos and stories of anyone from the area who died in battle or while serving our nation. We also encourage area veterans to submit tributes of friends or comrades they served and sacrificed with.
The special section will be published May 28. The deadline for submitting is May 20.
Information may be submitted in a variety of ways. Via email, material should be sent to news@oleantimesherald.com — any attached photos should be original and scanned in high resolution. Photocopied images are not print quality and should not be submitted.
If someone wishes to bring materials to the Times Herald newsroom, it is best to call ahead to ensure that someone will be on hand to scan or copy any information that is submitted. Call the newsroom at 372-3121 ext. 223, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment, and ask for Jim Eckstrom.
Materials such as family records or photos will be copied or scanned while one waits; the Times Herald does not wish to have such materials left in the newsroom. Please, do not send original materials in the mail.
Again, the focus of Some Gave All is to honor native sons and daughters of the area who fell in battle or while serving in the military. The Times Herald, of course, honors ALL veterans who served, but the theme is in keeping with the intent of the observance of Memorial Day. (Keep us in mind when we seek submissions to honor all veterans on Veterans Day in November.)
Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
We hope to hear from you regarding Some Gave All.