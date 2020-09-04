When Olean High School graduate Emily Gayton learned she would receive a four-year Ann Lee Konneker Cutler scholarship, she knew she would be able to attend Ohio University, her “dream school.”
Gayton, who is among a number of Olean High graduates who have benefitted from the scholarship, decided to memorialize Konneker, a native of Olean, by planting a tree on her behalf at the high school.
In her obituary, it was noted that Konneker, who died July 14 in St. Louis, Mo., at the age of 95, was a 1942 graduate of Olean High and a 1945 graduate of Ohio State University.
Ann Lee Hancock married Ohio University alumnus Wilfred R. Konneker and the couple became two of the most impactful and generous benefactors for Ohio U.
The Cutler Scholars Program was founded in 1995 with the leadership of the Konnekers and Ohio University president emeritus Charles J. Ping. The program embraces potential leadership and encourages students to invest in their local and global communities.
A source of pride for Konnekers was that the scholarships were provided to graduates of Olean High as well as graduates of Wilfred Konneker’s high school in Ohio. In addition, they enjoyed hearing from the young people who received the scholarships and learning of their educational experiences, as well as their adventures and life after college.
Gayton, who is a senior majoring in journalism, said the scholarship made it possible for her and many others from Olean High to attend Ohio U.
“There are currently four (Cutler) scholars at Ohio University that are receiving the scholarship in her name,” Gayton said of Olean High graduates.
She said tuition for out-of-state students at Ohio U. is approximately $36,0000, and the Cutler Scholarship at $30,000 for each of the four years of school has helped immensely. In addition, the scholarship winners receive four enrichment stipends to pay for their outside studies and internships,
“I would have been in debt for so long,” Gayton said. “Having this opportunity made it possible for me to come to a (journalism) school that was top 10 in its field.”
Gayton said she also experienced other opportunities at college, including an outdoor leadership experience, as well as travels in the United States and abroad, and an internship in Washington D.C.
“My life has been incredibly different as a result of our benefactor,” she continued.
Gayton said she and the other scholarship winners always received Christmas cards and letters from Konneker and corresponded with her, as well. They also had the opportunity to meet with Konneker in recent years.
“She maintained contact with us all the way up until the end,” Gayton added. “Meeting her in person, she was so sweet and had so many fun stories.”
Gayton said the donation of a red, sunset maple for the lawn at Olean High was a way to ensure the community remembers Konneker for a long time.
“We’re hoping it will get nice and bright (in the future) and kind of stand out a little bit on the front lawn,” she said of the tree.
Olean City School District Superintendent Rick Moore said Konneker’s scholarships are very much appreciated as they gave a number of students an opportunity to attend college.
“We have so many kids that have gotten them every year,” Moore said of the scholarships. “We’ve been sending kids to Ohio University forever on her dime, basically.”