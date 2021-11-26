The Santa Claus Lane Parade, the official kickoff to the holiday season in the area in which Santa and Mrs. Claus light thousands of light bulbs in the skylines and snowflakes and stars in downtown Olean, starts at 6:30 p.m. today at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and North Union Street.
Chamber officials have invited area residents to judge this year’s parade, Paula Snyder, executive director of Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus, and Max Bullers of Home Depot in Olean.
The Elves Award, sponsored by Owl Homes Group, will go to the float or unit that best typifies the holiday through the eyes of a child; Jingle Bells Award, sponsored by Milestone Financial Strategies, will go to the best theatrical (music/dance) float or unit; and The Sleigh Award, presented by The Bantelman Agency, will go to the most decorated larger truck (fire truck, flatbed, utility vehicles, etc.)
Delaware Avenue will be closed to traffic at 5:30 p.m. with North Union Street closing to traffic at 6:15 p.m. The city’s downtown parking lots will be opened and free to park. The city building’s restrooms will be opened from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The parking spaces along BOTH SIDES of North Union Street from Route 417 to Delaware Avenue will be closed to any parking vehicles at 4 p.m. Cars, trucks, etc. will be allowed to park back along these spaces after 8:30 p.m.
Also, the detour route will be First Street from Wayne to Henley as well as East/West Henley from South First Street to South Barry Streets. No parking will be allowed along the detour route as well. Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson stated, “Please, parents, have your family members stay up on the curbs on Union Street as well as off the medians and roundabouts — they are not to be used for viewing the parade.”
Mercy Flight of Western New York will officially lead the parade with a fly over and then their spotlight will shine up the parade route. Mercy Flight WNY is an independent, not-for-profit provider of emergency air-medical transport and supporting services, ensuring rapid, safe and cost effective delivery of expert emergency response teams.
All parade units (firetrucks, trucks, trailers — any vehicle driving in the parade) have to enter the staging area by entering the Olean Center Mall entrance from North Union Street. Parents dropping off children to be in a parade unit, please enter the same route at the mall and head towards Key Bank.
Parade officials encourage all units to line up as follows:
Units from No. 1-15 line up on upper Delaware Avenue (between North Union Street and North Barry Street). Arrive no earlier than 6:30 p.m.
Mercy Flight in the AIR
Olean Police Department
Olean High School Marching Band
City Of Olean
Miss New York Princess of America
Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department
Paul Brown Motors
Dance Arts
Trans Am Ambulance
Jamestown Composite Squad NY402
Olean Cub Scout Pack 617
COLORS and Veronyca Showgirls
Blue Star Mothers
Recovery Options Made Easy
Portville Fire Department
Portville Lady Panther Volleyball Team
Church Without Walls (CWOW)
Knapp Creek Fire Department
Neighborhood School of Dance
Allegany County Dairy Princess Court
Southern Tier Lightning Softball
Audiotrax West
Portville Cub Scout Pack 631
Olean Youth Huskies
Whitetails Unlimited
Step Up Dance Academy
Girl Scout Troop 10337
Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition
Conkey’s Automotive
Storm Athletics All-Star Cheer
Westons Mills Fire Department
Enchanted Mountain Homeschool Explorers
Jerry Sayre
Hill View Stables
Olean Fire Department and North Pole
Olean Police Department
GOACC and its corporate sponsors will sponsor fireworks display to be held after Santa turns the holiday lights on.
“We have had fireworks after a special anniversary year of the parade, but the committee decided to have fireworks after this one in honor and in memory of all the front line staff that put in all hard work, sweat and tears during this tremendous 18-month uncharted territory of COVID 19 and to all those that have lost loved ones to this disease,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC chief operating officer.
Paul Brown Motor and Toys 4 Tots are teaming up again this year — look for their pickup truck on East State Street between Lincoln Park and the city building to drop off unwrapped gifts for a local child.