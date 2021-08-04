Sure, it’s early August, but it’s never too early for a Christmas-season mention when the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce unveils its newest Santa Claus Lane ornament.
This year the featured ornament is a depiction of the Olean Public Library.
Through the ornament sales, holiday lights are funded and can be lit in Olean from November to early January. The ornament, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, is $25.
The GOACC conducts online voting each year on what should be the next ornament for Santa Claus Lane, says Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber. More than 60 buildings or parks were mentioned but four frontrunners emerged: Sprague’s Maple Farms, Cutco Kabar Visitor Center, Portville Pioneer Park and the Olean Public Library.
“The four competitors all received many votes, but the library came through with more votes as they are celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2021,” Yanetsko says.
Included with each ornament is a brief history.
Olean’s first library began when a small group of citizens met on March 25, 1871, in the private school operated by Mary Lyon. By the end of their meeting, the Olean Library Association had been born, and the group spent the next several months raising funds and searching for a location.
The new library opened Aug. 15, 1871, in space donated by John G. Pelton within his tailor shop on the west side of Union Street. Open on Saturdays from 1 to 9 p.m., the library held 697 books and charged annual dues to its members.
Slowly the library grew, and by 1878 its collections could no longer be contained within the tailor shop space. During the period from 1878 to 1888, the library moved to several temporary locations, including a rented room on the Birge block, the second floor of the Exchange Bank, the Olean Opera House and 102 Hamilton St.
Community business leader George V. Forman, seeing the need for a large and permanent space, offered to donate his former office property to the library association in 1888, asking that the association create an endowment. An enormous fundraising effort was made by individual donors as well as by the Ladies Library Endowment Society, led by Julia E. Lamper Jewell, and the requirements for Forman’s donation were met. The Forman Library opened at 85 Union St. on April 2, 1889. Within the new space, the board expanded the library’s collections and created a free reading room.
By 1895, the library board began to consider how to become a free library and thus access funding through New York state. Initially, the board deemed this idea impossible; city residents were facing economic hardship, and new roads required the city of Olean to charge a “paving tax,” which took up a large portion of the library’s small budget. However, board members continued to work with city and school officials to secure the library’s funding and future. On Dec. 13, 1906, the institution was renamed “Olean Public Library” and became free to all citizens of Olean.
By October 1908, the library board also donated the Forman Library property to Olean’s Union Free School District, allowing the library to be supported through annual school tax funding.
A new facility funded through the Andrew Carnegie endowment was planned to meet the needs of the rapidly growing Olean community. Architect Edward Tilton was hired, and the cornerstone for the new building was laid on July 3, 1909. Area citizens greatly prized the new library, and it was home to musical performances, lectures, art exhibits, story times and conferences. It was also the site of many community meetings, relief efforts, the World War I book drive for soldiers and the official meeting place of the Olean Historical Society beginning in 1921.
By the mid-1960s, it became apparent that the magnificent building was no longer a practical facility for daily library operations. After considering doubling the size of the Carnegie building, the library board instead decided to renovate the former Loblaw’s Supermarket into a new library that would easily be handicapped-accessible.
The new facility opened in 1973 at 134 N. Second St. and Laurens Street and it continues to meet the changing informational needs of the community, providing access to computers, scanners, fax machines, copiers, audiobooks, e-books, digital magazines, databases and more.
The new ornaments are available at the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St. They can also be purchased at the library. Ornaments can also be shipped outside Olean for an additional $6 for shipping/handling charges per ornament. All ornaments are available online for purchasing as well at the Chamber’s shopping site — shop.oleanny.com. For more information, call 372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.