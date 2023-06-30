The Rotary Club of Ellicottville and the Olean Rotary Club met recently to swear in their respective presidents, officers, and discuss ongoing and upcoming events.
John Weismantel, Rotary area governor and president of the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, attended and led the swearing in of Paula Bernstein for her third year as president of the Olean Rotary Club and welcomed newly sworn in Capt. Megan Moretz of the Salvation Army in Olean for her first year as co-president of the Olean Rotary.
The meeting was held at the Century Manon restaurant on East State Street and was attended by 20 Rotarians from both clubs.
Bernstein in turn led the swearing in of Weismantel as president of the Rotary Club of Ellicottville and presented him with his Paul Harris Fellowship award, which acknowledges individuals who contribute or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.
Weismantel has served as the Rotary area governor for the last four years and will be enjoying taking one thing off his plate: Bernstein begins her role as Rotary area governor.
The Olean Rotary will host its third annual golf tournament Aug. 14 at the Bartlett Country Club as a fundraiser for the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship. The dinner sponsor fee is $1,000; the lunch box sponsor fee is $750; the hole sponsor fee is $200; and the tee box sign sponsor fee is $100.
Contact Al Bernstein at alinolean@gmail.com for information. The Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship is a $500 scholarship for any graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh or Allegany-Limestone who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club.
For more information about the Olean Rotary Club, visit http://www.facebook.com/OleanRotaryClub.
TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY of the month of July, named to honor Roman dictator Julius Caesar (100-44 B.C.) after his death. The Old Farmer’s Almanac reminds us that in 46 B.C., Julius Caesar made one of his greatest contributions to history: With the help of Sosigenes, he developed the Julian calendar, the precursor to the Gregorian calendar we use today.