The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles reminds motorcycle owners to renew their registrations before they expire April 30.
Motorcycles are registered for one year and all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30. Renewals can be done quickly and easily online.
“Many motorcyclists look forward to the spring season as they plan the road trips they want to make,” says DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.
Motorcycles must be inspected at least once every 12 months at a station DMV has licensed to perform motorcycle safety inspections. Customers should look for a yellow and black sign reading “Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station.” You can find a registered business on the DMV website.
You cannot renew a registration that is suspended or revoked; is expired for more than a year; or if the motorcycle has not been inspected in the past 12 months. If the registration is expired for more than a year, you will have to reregister it at a DMV office or by mail.
To be operated on public roadways, motorcycles must have liability coverage. This applies to motorcycles registered out-of-state as well as to those registered in New York.
Drivers are reminded that they are likely to see an increase in motorcyclists sharing the road. Drivers should watch for and give motorcyclists’ room, just as they should be increasingly aware of bicyclists and pedestrians who are more commonly out in the warmer months.
Safety Tips for Drivers:
- Watch for motorcycles. Be aware of motorcycles sharing our roadways during all seasons, but particularly during the spring and summer months when riding is most popular.
- Yield to motorcycles — don’t make a rash decision and turn quickly in front of an on-coming motorcycle as it may be traveling faster than it appears!
- Look Twice and Save a Life! Check your mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes. Also, when negotiating busy intersections, look twice for motorcycles before proceeding safely! They have a smaller frontal area and may be hard to see.
- Be a responsible driver. Ensure your vehicle is in safe operating condition and that all of your safety equipment is properly adjusted. Observe and obey all traffic laws, signs, and signals.
- Stay focused on the road and your surroundings. Never drive distracted. Don’t let cell phones and other activities distract you from your core mission — driving safely!
- Drive sober. Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs and discourage others from doing so. Impaired driving is an indiscriminate killer with no demographic barriers!