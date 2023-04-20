Ruth Bixby, 94, wrote us recently to share fond memories of the former municipal and post office building, the Colonial, in Portville:
It was a very unique building some years ago in the center of downtown. It was so sad to see its demise some time ago. I do have a brick from the building for a memory.
I remember it as the Post Office in the 1940s when I lived in Portville. Without checkbooks, our bills were paid with money orders. Harry Fairbanks was our postman at the time.
It was also known for ice cream, lime Cokes, candy, magazines, etc. The Portville High School lunch room was very small so students from the older grades could be excused to take their lunch to the Colonial. I know I loved lime Cokes at that time!
In the very center there was a nice, unique opera house where school plays were held. Also, we saw movies there for a nickel, I believe. Upstairs there was a hairdresser, insurance office, etc.
One big highlight was when an air raid (warning) was sounded — we teens would rush downtown so excited to meet up with our friends in the dark. My school friends and I enjoyed the thrill of the air raid warnings.
Another memory is cleaning up the town after the 1942 flood. I was riding my blue bicycle around town. A certain young man was outside the hardware store washing glassware. I stopped by with my bike and we had some conversation. It just so happened that after graduation from high school I married this young man — we were together for 50-plus years.
Another note: The house I lived in at the time of the ’42 flood, the water was halfway up the first floor; in the 1972 flood the water was all the way up to the ceiling. The house was special for low-income folks during the Great Depression so they could have affordable housing. In 2018, it is still there, a brown and yellow house on on Whitehouse Road.