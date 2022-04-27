The American Red Cross is encouraging Western New Yorkers to commit to a simple act with a powerful impact — giving blood or platelets for patients in need.
This spring, the American Red Cross in Western New York says it’s critically important to maintain a readily available blood supply for those who rely on transfusions for treatment. Since donated blood has a limited shelf life, supplies must be constantly replenished to ensure a sufficient inventory of blood products.
With no substitution for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for patients with sickle cell disease, car accident victims and parents experiencing difficult childbirths.
Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through May 19 will be automatically entered to win a travel-trailer camper that sleeps eight. Plus, those who come to give will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, all courtesy of Suburban Propane, which serves Western New York.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through May 19:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
- Today, noon to 5 p.m., Gowanda American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive
- May 2, from 2 to 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main St.
- May 6, from 1 to 6 p.m., Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
- May 9, noon to 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St., Olean
- May 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
- May 5, noon to 4:30 p.m., Wellsville American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St.
- May 5, from 1 to 5:30 p.m., Cuba First Baptist Church, 17 South St.
- May 11, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friendship Central School, 46 W. Main St.
- May 17, from 1 to 6 p.m., Faith Bible Church, 8137 Main St., Little Genesee.
- May 18, from 1 to 6 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King St.