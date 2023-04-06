April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross and Peanuts gang from Charles Schulz’s famous comics are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets, are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.
Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation. As a thank-you, all who come to give through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.
Those who donate through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information or to book an appointment.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Allegany County
- Alfred – April 20, 10 a.m to 4 p.m., Alfred State College Student Leadership Center, 10 Upper College Drive.
- Fillmore – April 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fillmore Central School, 104 W. Main St.
- Houghton – April 25, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286 Campground Road.
Cattaraugus County
- Allegany – April 20, noon to 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, 188 W. Main St.
- Ellicottville – April 21, 1-6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
- Olean – April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Family YMCA, 1101 Wayne St.
- Olean – April 24, 1-6 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St.