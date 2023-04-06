Red Cross, Peanuts gang encouraging blood donations this month

All who donate blood through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool.

 American Red Cross

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross and Peanuts gang from Charles Schulz’s famous comics are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets, are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.

Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation. As a thank-you, all who come to give through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Peanuts T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.

Those who donate through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information or to book an appointment.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Allegany County

  • Alfred – April 20, 10 a.m to 4 p.m., Alfred State College Student Leadership Center, 10 Upper College Drive.
  • Fillmore – April 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fillmore Central School, 104 W. Main St.
  • Houghton – April 25, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286 Campground Road.

Cattaraugus County

  • Allegany – April 20, noon to 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Community Center, 188 W. Main St.
  • Ellicottville – April 21, 1-6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
  • Olean – April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Family YMCA, 1101 Wayne St.
  • Olean – April 24, 1-6 p.m., Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St.

 

