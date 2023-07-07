The Western New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is accepting nominations through July 31 for the 5th annual Real Heroes of Western New York event, sponsored by Calspan and Corporate Chairs John and Carolyn Yurtchuk.
Local heroes across Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties will be honored at a special recognition event in October.
In order to celebrate life-saving actions and the spirit of humanitarianism, the Red Cross honors individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community at the annual Real Heroes of Western New York event.
The Real Heroes event helps support Red Cross programs and services such as disaster relief; service to the armed forces; and preparedness and health and safety training. As an organization committed to helping community members in the face of emergencies, the Red Cross is honored to salute individuals who make a difference.
Honorees could be chosen from the following 12 categories: Animal rescue, blood donor/services, education, fire rescue, good neighbor, Good Samaritan adult, Good Samaritan youth, law enforcement, lifeline, medical, military and workplace safety.
Last year’s Real Heroes included Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb, who created a program to educate law enforcement, veterans and military across the country of the impact of PTSD and law enforcement suicide; a young girl who rescued a younger sibling from a home fire; four co-workers who saved a man struggling in a river; and an individual who has raised thousands of dollars for cancer research.
To access the nomination form and a description of award categories, visit www.redcross.org/WNYRealHeroes or email wnyrealheroes@redcross.org. Deadline for Hero submissions is July 31.