The American Red Cross is teaming up with Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio and St. Bonaventure University to offer free hands-only CPR training on April 3 to those interested in learning this lifesaving skill.
The 30-minute course is designed to be quick and easy to learn and can make the difference between life and death for others.
Giglio says he’s glad to help educate both St. Bonaventure students and community members on the skill. The St. Bonaventure student Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) members will serve as student co-sponsors of the event, assisting with promotion both on and off campus.
“CPR training is an easy to learn, invaluable skill that could save lives, and we should all know how to perform this important technique,” Giglio says. “I am grateful for the partnership with the American Red Cross and St. Bonaventure University in this initiative.”
He calls the assistance of MERT students at SBU an added bonus, adding that “this highly-trained student medical force assists with emergencies on campus, and I’m pleased they are supporting this event.”
Hands-Only CPR is a non-certificate, non-credit course that will be presented free to both students and members of the public at three separate sessions. Two sessions, offered April 3 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., will be open to the public as well as students. A third session will be offered exclusively to St. Bonaventure University students at 12:30 p.m.
The trainings will be in the Hall of Fame Room in the Reilly Center.
Space is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to apply early. For more information, call Giglio’s office at (716) 373-7103.