The 2nd Annual DW Memorial Dice Run is back in 2023 and is expanding to two days.
The event will be headquartered at War Veterans Park Aug. 18 and 19. Organizers with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce say the event is twofold — recognizing and memorializing Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston (businessmen from the former Rally in the Valley event who were instrumental in the many successes of that event) and raising funds for the scholarship that will benefit area youth in their memory.
“Dennis was synonymous with the Rally in the Valley Olean — he was the heart and soul of the first Rally back in 2003 and it continued until his passing in 2016,” says David “DJ” Dick, Rally organizer since late 2000s and current member of the DW Dice Run committee. “Wayne, Dennis’ brother-in-law, was also a mainstay with both the organizing committee and the event staff of the rally.”
The event has three ways for people to participate — sponsor, participant and volunteer. Sponsorship forms have been out since March this year and the event has more than 50% of its $11,000 sponsorship goal secure. There are two categories for sponsors: Johnston Leather level at $100 and the Jones Chrome level at $200.
Call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 for a sponsor form or more information.
To volunteer, one needs to go online to bit.ly/46R9C73 or call the Chamber. There are three duties: drink servers, information tent and dice roll counters.
“This year’s dice run has a twist — pick up your dice run roll card, visit the four-five stops throughout Cattaraugus/Allegany County anytime Aug. 13-18, have the location stamp your card, and then Saturday, Aug. 19, you will roll the four/five times all at War Veterans Park.”
The committee decided to give this option for several reasons: they can stop at the locations all in one day; break it up during the week; no order — so run to the location in the order you want — or do it all that Saturday. Organizers just needs participants to return to War Vets in enough time to get their rolls in.
Three options for the participants are available: pre-register, register the week of the event and enhanced registration. The pre-register is available to both passenger and driver at $25 IF purchased by Aug. 14. Regular registration includes a food voucher and chance to roll and win prizes totaling $2,000.
The week-of register option means the fee goes up to $30. This option is for those purchasing Aug. 15-19.
The enhanced option for both passenger and driver is $40, which includes food voucher, chance to roll and win, and an event shirt. To be guaranteed your shirt size, this registration needs to be purchased by Aug. 7. You can purchase after that date, but shirt size is what is available.
Registration will open Aug. 3 at the Chamber office as well as online at shop.oleanny.com. Special registration days are scheduled Aug. 12 at Granny’s Verona from 2 to 8 p.m. and House’s Parkwood Aug. 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. Registration will also be available at the event. Make sure that you plan on visiting all stops before Aug. 19.
Meanwhile, for music entertainment, Friday’s lineup includes music with BackLog and Hannon’s Remedy. Saturday includes music with Vinny and the Mudflaps and Steel Reign.
Hours for Friday are 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday 12 to 9 p.m.
“This year, the scholarship fund was able to gift/choose a recipient,” Dick said. “Drew J. Brokaw, a recent graduate at Olean High School, is this year’s recipient who will be attending Alfred University this fall.”
The Friday night activities will include recognition of Drew.
Saturday will have sparring demos by AKT Combatives Academy, a cornhole tourney organized by the Olean Cornhole Club, a racing dragster and demos with the Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby. Refreshments will be provided both days by local food trucks and restaurants as well as alcoholic beverages by Wright Beverages.