Now that spring is upon us, more dogs will be out and about — and U.S. Postal Service officials ask that folks keep their dogs inside, on a leash and away from mail carriers.

Kris Linderman of the Olean Post Office says, “I hope people realize that even though they think their dog may not bite, we will not deliver their mail if a dog is present and in the path that the mail carrier takes.”

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social