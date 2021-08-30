The Frances Bean O’Connell Arts Grant has now become a permanently endowed source of arts funding for the Olean Public Library's programs.
The grant has created opportunities for the library to bring in local artists and crafters across a variety of mediums to offer classes that are free and open to the public. Classes have included painting, card-making, wreath and floral arrangements, a stuffed animal workshop for children and other activities.
Since 2019, the library has received $20,000 in funding from the O’Connell Family Fund.
In May 2019, Kevin O’Connell, son of the late Frances Bean O’Connell of Olean, contacted the library inquiring about a “naming” opportunity for “something arts-related.”
He explained that his family had established the O’Connell Family Fund at the Erie Community Foundation in Erie, Pa., with the goal of supporting and expanding artistic opportunities at the library. After some discussion, it was decided that the library’s arts and crafts programs would benefit from the funding and would be the best tie-in with the proposed donation.
O’Connell said that the family wanted to contribute to the library in this way because art was a big part of their mother’s life, and consequently the lives of the children, particularly Kevin.
"A robust arts program in Olean can help lift people up in many ways," O'Connell said. "Our mother always used to say that it was the small things in a child’s life that made a difference. I believe that art, along with education, is what puts the curve and color in your life.”
Frances Bean O’Connell was one of 12 children, second-generation Italians, who were all born and raised on North 8th Street in Olean. She was always interested in sketching and, while in high school in the late 1930s, was a fairly accomplished charcoal sketch artist.
At that time, she entered and won a competition to hang a piece of art in the front window of the WT Grant building on State Street. After that, some of her works were displayed in the old library on South Union Street.
“As young kids, our mother would take us to the Olean Public Library when they would hang various pieces of art," O'Connell said. "Later, as young school kids, we would all spend many hours at the library reading and looking at any art on exhibit. It was a cool place to hang out. Having a library card when you were 6 or 7 years old was a big dea."
Programs funded by this grant are promoted under the heading Frances Bean O’Connell Arts Programs. Be on the lookout for future programs, including classes in collage art, Native American beading and holiday floral arrangements.
Anyone interested in giving an annual gift to the library to establish a special program or speaker series, or another naming opportunity to honor a loved one’s memory, may contact the library's executive director, Michelle La Voie, at 372-0200 or director@oleanlibrary.org.